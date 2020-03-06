Wildlife, film, travel, conservation and adventure | Wilderland

The brand new line up of 8 wildlife films, selected by a host of expert judges for Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival, from over a hundred entries by filmmakers around the globe has been announced

These groundbreaking short wildlife films are a must-see for lovers of wildlife, film, travel, conservation and adventure.

Films

The films for 2020 are Canuck and I directed by Geoffrey Tomlin-Hood, Scratching the Surface directed by Beth Staley, Red and Dead directed by Archie Wilson, (Re)Connecting Wild directed by Jake Willers, The Great Pretender directed by Nardine Groch, Kokoly directed by Matthew Judge, Grizzly Country directed by Ben Moon and Sides of A Horn directed by Toby Wosskow and executive produced by Sir Richard Branson.

Judges

The judging panel for Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival 2020 consists of Wendy Darke, Founder & CEO of True to Nature, Huw Cordey, Series Producer of Silverback Films, Tim Lasseter, Freelance editor, award-winning cameraman, Doug Allan, Camera Operator, Justine Evans camera operator including Dynnasties, (BBC presenter, Gordan Buchanan camera operator, Peter Venn, Programme Leader for the MA Wildlife Filmmaking course at UWEand Tom Hugh-Jones, Creative Director of Plimsoll Productions.

Following a successful debut tour in 2019, the festival is currently touring the UK and Ireland until 3 May 2020 – including a date at the prestigious Royal Geographical Society in London. And an even more prestigious screening at the Exeter Northcott on April 4.

Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival promises to share important and breathtaking stories from the natural world and tickets are available now from www.wilderlandfestival.com.