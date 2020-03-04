Feminista Film Tour in Plymouth: screening plus discussion

Big Sis, the Devon-based social enterprise supporting tween girls’ mental health, will be at the Plymouth screening of the Feminista Film Tour.

Plymouth-based producer and film programmer, Lauren Tenn, will introduce the Feminista programme at Plymouth Arts Cinema on Saturday, March 7.

Feminista Film Festival shares the most inspiring stories about women and girls from around the world in a collection of brilliant short documentaries, says the blurb.

Feminista’s mission is to inspire women and girls and connect them to female role models. They believe that stories about inspiring women and girls need a stronger voice and that documentary film is a uniquely inspirational and engaging form of storytelling.

“We believe a film festival dedicated to inspiring stories about women and girls can spark connections and motivate all of us to think and act differently,” says the Feminista Film Tour.

Some choice quotes about the Feminista film fest include: “Wow, what in incredible collection of inspiring short films celebrating women and girls doing amazing things.” “Intimate yet wide-ranging and so interesting.” And: “The event was an absolute delight and a perfect mix of art and adventure films. Get yourself there next year if you can.”

Find out more about the Feminista Film tour by popping along to its site, or checking out their socials: Facebook; Twitter or Instagram.

There will be a panel discussion after the film to include local female-led organisations including Big Sis CIC.

The Feminista Film Tour (F Rated Film) is at Plymouth Arts Cinema on Saturday 7 March 2020. Times and tickets