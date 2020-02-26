The Sequel | Barn screening for film that inspires the future

What will the world look like after this troubled bit has come to an end? It’s a question that The Sequel: What Will Follow Our Troubled Civilisation? is asking. And that look into the future is inspired by what people are already doing. The film is getting a special launch event, which includes The Barn cinema at Dartington.

“After a year of wonderfully-received screenings at grassroots groups, colleges, Rebellions and festivals, it’s time to unleash our film on the world,” says the Fleming Policy Centre about the March 16 launch event.

The screening will be followed by a panel featuring Caroline Lucas MP, Kate Raworth, Rob Hopkins and Shaun Chamberlin, and will be livestreamed by Extinction Rebellion.

“The Sequel is a beautiful tribute to David Fleming, one of the brightest, funniest and most remarkable people I ever met,” says Rob Hopkins. “It celebrates his ideas and the people they inspired, and his ideas have only become more relevant since his untimely death. We need his vision and his wisdom now more than ever.”

Along with the Barn, venues in Vermont (that’s the USA), Glasgow and Cambridge will be screening the event. And The Extinction Rebellion peeps will carry a live stream of the show.

Helpfully, Bullfrog Films have collated some reviews of The Sequel: What Will Follow Our Troubled Civilisation? Pop over to the site to check them out.

Here are just a few of the words: ‘The Sequel is a sure catalyst to discussion and action.’ | ‘Rather than merely examining the fissures in our global wellbeing, this movie teaches us a way forward, a way to repair together, a communal way home.’ | ‘A loving reflection on the life and philosophy of David Fleming… A helpful reminder that alternatives exist all around us.’

The film itself takes a brief shimmy through the history of the world to now. It then takes a moment to ask, after all this consumption, expansion and ‘growth’ what next?

Lucky for us, there are already people working on it. “We encounter extraordinary projects and people from four continents inspired by the late David Fleming’s writing, including Dartington locals Stephan Harding, Helena Norberg-Hodge and Rob Hopkins,” says the Barn.

The Sequel: What Will Follow Our Troubled Civilisation? is at the Barn Cinema on 16 March 7:15 pm. Book your tickets.