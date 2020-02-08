Be Natural – Reclaim the Frame screening and talk in Exeter

The triple F-rated Be Natural – The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché is the next offering for the Reclaim the Frame screening at the Exeter Phoenix.

As is the norm for the Reclaim The Frame, the top-notch film is accompanied with thrilling insight. Alongside the screening will be a Q&A featuring RTF’s Mia Bays and film professor Helen Hanson

Triple F

The triple F rating for Natural – The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché is because it is directed by a woman (Pamela B Green), written by a woman – or rather two women, Pamela B Green and Joan Simon – and stars a significant woman.

And here’s what the film is all about: When Alice Guy-Blaché completed her first film in 1896 Paris, she was not only the first female filmmaker, but one of the first directors ever to make a narrative film. In Be Natural, Pamela B Green acts as a detective, revealing the real story of Guy-Blaché and highlighting her pioneering contributions to the birth of cinema and her acclaim as a creative force and entrepreneur in the earliest years of movie-making.

Narrated by Jodie Foster, the film features commentary from Diablo Cody, Geena Davis, Julie Delpy, Ava DuVernay, Michel Hazanavicius, Patty Jenkins, Ben Kingsley, Andy Samberg, Agnès Varda, Evan Rachel Wood and more.

Birds’ Eye

This event is presented by the gender equality in film charity Birds’ Eye View and this venue and film is part of their Reclaim The Frame project – a mission to bring ever-greater audiences to films by women.

Mia Bays, the Oscar-winning BAFTA-nominated producer who runs BEV, will host this event along with Helen Hanson – Associate Professor in Film History at the University of Exeter. She is currently Director of the MA English Literary Studies, and Academic Director of the Bill Douglas Cinema Museum. She is also the convenor for the Female Screens: Representation, Agency and Authorship module.

Pamela B Green’s Be Natural – The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché Reclaim The Frame screening plus Q&A is at the Exeter Phoenix on Tuesday, February 11 at 6.30pm.