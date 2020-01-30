Emerging and aspiring film producers event in Exeter

Without producers films wouldn’t get made. That’s what producers say anyway. And anyone who knows how hectic a film schedule can be knows how important the dark (organisational) arts (inspirational) of a producer can be. That’s why there’s an event for emerging and aspiring film producers in Exeter.

The film-supporting bods at the Exeter Phoenix (the digitial bit) are teaming up with the BFI for a Film Producers Workshop.

On hand will be Rebecca Wolff, producer extraordinaire. With an impressive list of credits Rebecca will lead the producers workshop in the morning and roundtable in the afternoon.

Workshop

The morning workshop (10am – 1pm) aims to give emerging film producing talent the skills and knowledge they need for their next film.

The event is ideal for those looking to develop their career as producers. But it’s a good call for directors to get some valuable insight and unlock the aspiring film producers in you.

The workshop will explore the role of the film producer, getting to grips with some of the key skills needed for the role from funding your production to seeing it up on the screen.

The workshop will run from 10am to 1pm. Tickets to the workshop are free, but booking is essential.

Roundtable

The afternoon roundtable event is smaller and more intense. It takes from 2pm to 5pm and is by application only. And it will be way valuable. Here’s the blurb: “During this round table session attendees will be given an opportunity to present an idea or production they are working on, ask questions and get feedback from workshop leader as well as give and receive peer feedback.”

Pop over to the Exeter Phoenix site to apply (by Friday February 28) . And let us know how you get on. (You will know by Friday, March 6 if you get on the table.)