4 Games Films Made Famous

Most of the time, developers and producers bring out movie tie-in games, these being games that serve no other purpose but to directly recreate the action that takes place on the big screen. This is done to capitalise on the popularity and successes of certain movie franchises and milk even more profit out of them.

Sometimes, however, the roles are reversed in this instance and it’s actually the film that serves the purpose of enhancing the game’s reputation. To find four games that movies made famous, be sure to read on.

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is the perfect example of a film making a game famous. This blockbuster media franchise wasn’t born on the silver screen… it was incepted in game form. Way back in 1996, British archaeologist Lara Croft shattered gender stereotypes in the first Tomb Raider video game. Since becoming the female protagonist that the action genre was desperately calling out for in the ‘90s, Croft has gone on to achieve unrivalled popularity and success in both game and movie form. Since that first titular game was released in ’96, a whopping 17 other games have followed, and 3 movies have been created.

Resident Evil

The popularity of the Resident Evil franchise spans across all forms of media. You might be surprised to find out, however, that this massive media franchise wasn’t first created in movie form. Like Tomb Raider, Resident Evil was first introduced as a game in 1996. 23 games (and another on the way) have followed since that release, and this is in part thanks to the popularity of the film franchise that was spawned from the game’s initial successes. Six movies released over a 15-year period from ’02 to ’17 have brought more eyes to this product and, thus, made the Resident Evil game franchise as popular now as it was way back in the mid-nineties.

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy films have been captivating movie buffs since the earliest years of the millennium. Final Fantasy games, however, have been entertaining gamers since the 1980s. The titular game, Final Fantasy, was released in 1987 and was instantly embraced and loved by gamers around the globe. The movie franchise that this game series later spawned, however, is what has taken this media franchise to new heights.

Casino games

Casino films such as: The Cooler, Rounders, Casino Royale, Croupier, Leaving Las Vegas, Hard Eight, The Gambler and Ocean's Eleven have all made casino gaming glamorous and exciting. As a result, there are now more people than ever before playing online casino games.

Normally, games are created to expand the popularity of movies. Sometimes, however, this trend is bucked, and a movie actually serves to make a game famous. Whether you’re a movie buff or an avid gamer, you’ll be sure to appreciate that!

top image: Photo by Kai Pilger from Pexels