Farming films inspire communties to think local

Health and wellbeing for people, communities and the environment are big discussion topics today. Buying local, when it comes to food, has a positive impact on the local economy and environment and in turn benefits the wellbeing of not only the producers but consumers too. A collection of north Devon farming films, under the title Down on the Farm, gives a unique insight into the working lives of farmers in north Devon.

Physical and emotional investment

These six ‘up close and personal’ stories reveal the physical and emotional investment our farming neighbours make to bring food to our plates. As well as recording a snapshot of farming today, the films encourage viewers to think about the positive effects of buying local and contemplate the future of farming in our region.

Emotive real life stories

All small scale farmers; raising sheep or cattle or growing organic vegetables, the films’ contributors share emotive real life stories of individuals, couples and families passionately connected to the land and landscape of north Devon.

Amanda McCormack, creative director of community film makers North Devon Moving Image (NDMI) and project manager of Down on the Farm believes that the films will have far reaching impact.

Valued connection

“We are seeing something really special here,” Amanda told D&CFilm. “We believe by getting to know local farmers through these intensely personal films, audiences are starting to value the connection between food, environment and community.

“Aside from this, the stories are really engaging and it is inspiring to see topics such as women in farming, for example in Michael Balsdon’s film The Women of Reed Farm where he features his mother and sisters’ work at lambing season on the family farm.

“In contrast to Linda Mason’s film Lifelong Farmers, where Rose and Freddy Manning ponder the past, present and future of farming, we meet Liv and Henry at Down Farm in Winkleigh and find out what inspired them to become new entrant farmers producing organic vegetables with a focus on building and sustaining community ties.”

North Devon

Rural arts organisation Beaford have partnered with NDMI to share the Down on the Farm films with audiences around North Devon in the coming months.

Between February and May there are screening events at Parracombe, Georgeham, Marwood, Buckland Brewer, Berrynarbour and East Buckland. Details of the events will be available on the Beaford website and tickets can be bought from Beaford or directly from the community venues.

The films are also available to watch online at www.northdevonmovingimage.org.uk and can be made available for community groups to show at their own screening events.

We’ve interview all the Down on the Farm filmmakers.

Beaford – Down on the Farm tour schedule

Friday 7 February 2020 Parracombe Village Hall Donations 01598 763679 Saturday 8 February Georgeham Village Hall £7 advance tickets 07583 204601 Friday 14 February Marwood Community Hall £5 01271 372065 or 01271 850903 Saturday 15 February Buckland Brewer Village Hall £5.00 Email bbvhbooking@gmail.com Saturday 21 March Berrynarbor Manor Hall £7 to include a high tea Tickets available from Berrynarbor Village Shop. Saturday 23 May St Michael’s Church, East Buckland £8 to include buffet 01598 760437