New Year, New You: 2020 Fitness Events in The North East

The start of a New Year is always a great opportunity to get some new, healthy habits into your routine. But many of us allow our good intentions to fade fast — more than 80% of people give up on their resolution six weeks into the New Year. However, we’re encouraging you to get motivated and change up your resolution by committing to one of these brilliant fitness events happening in the North East in 2020. By having this as a set goal, you’re more likely to stay committed in the run up, and even more so if you get some friends of colleagues to do the same! We’ve picked a selection to suit a range of abilities and fitness levels — so, take your pick!

Sun City Duathlon — 15th March 2020, Sunderland

If you don’t want to waste any time, then make the Sun City Duathlon your first event of the year and resolve to complete this five kilometre run, 20 kilometre cycle, five kilometre run route, passing through the delightful coastal area of Seaburn. Make Sure your training regime is set in stone if you do fancy giving this one a go, as it is demanding for even the fittest of athletes — especially if the indulgence of the festive season lingers on into January. It’s a great event to try out though, passing down the picturesque promenade and along the coast road. The route is bound to be packed with spectators cheering you on as well, providing that essential encouragement you’ll need to make it safely over the finish line. If this is the challenge you’re looking for, then sign up and hit the ground running (and cycling!) in 2020. If you’re looking for a post-exercise refuel in the form of a Sunday lunch, Seaham has some tasty options you can head to for a calorific feast! Or you could head down and visit an array of stunning Durham city pubs!

Richmond Aquathlon — 10th May 2020, Richmond

There’s no real age limit for committing to a New Years’ resolution. So, get your little ones active and set them the goal of completing the 2020 Richmond Aquathlon at Richmond Swimming Pool. Suitable for ages 8-15 upwards, this event is a pool-based swim followed by a run along the River Swale footpath. There are prizes to be awarded on the day, and this could spark some excitement among youngsters. Why not let them push their own limits and use this event as a 2020 resolution? Richmond Triathlon Club runs the event, so if your child enjoys the Aquathlon they can pursue fitness further with the facilities provided — new year, new hobby to keep them busy! Find out more about the event and get your kids signed up!

Colour Obstacle Rush — 20th June 2020, Newcastle

You’re bound to get an Instagram shot to remember once you’ve completed this one, covered head to toe in every colour of the rainbow. Taking place at Newcastle Racecourse, anyone aged 12 and over can take part in this quirky event, but it’s also a great one to get your office colleagues involved with. You’ll also take on a range of obstacles along the way, and there’s music on to create a real festival feel, providing fuel for you to take on the five kilometre course. Register for your place online now, and make sure you share the event with your friends, too!

Simply Health Great North Run — 13th September 2020, Newcastle

Take on this super tour of the North East, the Great North Run has become an unmissable event in the past few years, and the number of participants is only increasing. It’s a 10 kilometre event, passing through a handful of some of the areas biggest landmarks — from the Tyne Bridge to the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Arts and the Sage. It’s undeniably one of the biggest half marathon events in the country. Those aged 17 onwards are able to take part, and it’s a great opportunity to raise money for a worthwhile cause with many supporting the work of organisations such as Diabetes UK, Cancer Research, Alzheimer’s Society, and the Bobby Moore Fund, along with countless others. This is a fantastic event to have as your resolution to complete in 2020, and you could be whizzing past the likes of Mo Farah with a bit of luck (and a lot of training!). Sign up and make 2020 a memorable year by completing this landmark event!

Many of us are quick to come up with excuses regarding our New Years’ resolution attempts, but by committing to an event in advance you can use this as that additional bit of encouragement to kick start your new habits!

top image: Photo by RUN 4 FFWPU from Pexels