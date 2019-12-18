D&CFilm

Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival tour in 2020

Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival is back in the UK and Ireland for a tour in spring 2020. Some would say that even waiting til then is too long in the face of the eco pressures the world is enduring. But let’s not be doom and gloomy. Let’s look forward to the WWFF.

The whole list of tour dates, which kicks off in Bristol and includes Exeter is down the bottom of the story, just scroll. You know the drill.

Starting in Bristol on 1 March 2020 the tour will take in an initial 17 dates, including the Exeter Northcott on 29 April, before concluding in Northallerton on 3 May 2020.

The tour promises to share important and breathtaking stories from the natural world.

The films have been selected from over a hundred entries from filmmakers around the globe. The films will be announced in February 2020. But we are assured they will give insight into some of the world’s most incredible wildlife. And they are a must-see for lovers of wildlife, film, travel, conservation and adventure.

Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival is the idea of zoologist filmmakers Dan O’Neill and Isaac Rice. In 2019 they recruited some of the most acclaimed wildlife filmmakers to help judge a shortlist of over 50 short films that were submitted. These were then whittled down to the chosen 9 films that were seen during first ever Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival tour.

Dan O’Neill and Isaac Rice told D&CFilm: “Following the incredible response from the 2019 Wilderland tour, we are thrilled to bring a whole new set of awe-inspiring wildlife and conservation films to the UK in 2020!

“It’s a privilege to be able to showcase these films through the voices of the most talented independent filmmakers from across the world.”

Date:                     Venue:                             Website:

01/03/2020        BRISTOL, !532   www.1532bristol.co.uk

11/03/2020        LONDON, RGS   www.rgs.org

24/03/2020        GALWAY, Town Hall www.tht.ie

25/03/2020        DUBLIN, Pavillion  www.paviliontheatre.ie

26/03/2020        WESTPORT, Town Hall  www.westporttheatre.com

01/04/2020        HERTFORD, Hertford Theatre   www.hertfordtheatre.com

08/04/2020        WIMBORNE, Tivoli Theatre  www.tivoliwimborne.co.uk

10/04/2020        GLASGOW, Eastwood Park Theatre www.eastwoodparktheatre.co.uk

11/04/2020        PITLOCHRY, Festival Theatre                         www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

16/04/2020        BASINGSTOKE, Haymarket   www.anvilarts.org.uk

17/04/2020        LETCHWORTH, Broadway Cinema    www.broadwayletchworth.com

24/04/2020        MONMOUTHSHIRE, Blake Theatre  www.theblaketheatre.org

29/04/2020        EXETER, Northcott    www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

30/04/2020        NORTHWICH, Memorial Court www.brioleisure.org

01/05/2020        SETTLE, Victoria Hall   www.settlevictoriahall.org.uk

02/05/2020        BURNLEY, Mechanics  www.burnleymechanics.co.uk

03/05/2020        NORTHALLERTON, Forum   www.forumnorthallerton.org.uk

