South West Adventure Film Festival! Get set (and submit)

Dartington Arts and Dynamic Adventures have had a convo around the campfire and set up the South West Adventure Film Festival.

It’s billed as a celebration of outdoor films highlighting the adventurous spirit of the South West of England and beyond.

And there is so much ‘outdoors’ and ‘adventure’ in the South West, we can’t say we blame them. Couple that to the stunning filmmaking in the region, and they are surely onto a adrenaline-pumped, wind-in-the-hair, seat-of-the-pants winner.

A couple of films immediately spring to mind. Annie Martin’s Hers To Take, and Amanda Bluglass‘s Bob And Marion, which were both at the Local Talent screening for the 2019 Two Short Nights in Exeter.

But we know there are more films out there.

The festival is now open for submissions from filmmakers. Successful films will be screened in the stunning Barn Cinema, Dartington during next year’s festival, which is taking place 26 – 27 September, 2020.

As well as film screenings with an adventure theme hosted by the Barn, Dynamic Adventures will hold a weekend of real-life activities across the Dartington estate, from climbing to canoeing and much more, so that you can get your fix of adventure both on and off the screen.

They are looking for films from 5 – 20 minutes with an adventure theme, either by filmmakers based in the South West, or films that are filmed in the South West of England.

The deadline for submissions is 2 June, 2020 , and it’s free to enter. For more deets pop to the Dartington site.

