Nothing is off-limits in the enchanting world of celebrity weddings. Of course, most wedding ceremonies are beautiful occasions, but when some of the world’s most famous personalities are involved, the excitement, glitz, and glamour reaches epic proportions. In this article, engagement ring retailer Angelic Diamonds have given us their top picks for the most unique celebrity weddings, and even given advice on how you can recreate the magic yourself.

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneide

Hilary Swank married her partner Philip Schneider in a gorgeous woodland wedding in August 2018. The couple got engaged during a holiday in Colorado, which was witnessed by Hilary’s beloved dogs but otherwise kept private.

The Hollywood A-lister, who won two Best Actress Oscars for her game-changing performances in 1999’s Boys Don’t Cry and then five years later in Million Dollar Baby, married her fiancé, social venture entrepreneur Philip, at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. The pair exchanged vows in a stunning redwood grove and under a canopy of trees more than 800 years old.

Considering Schneider took Swank out to an 1800s cabin under a waterfall for his proposal we are not surprised they this super romantic scenery in nature for their big day. Other details that we adore include the circular petal altar the two stood in to exchange vows, the simple cream, gold and greenery colour scheme against the woodland backdrop, the fact they had a silent disco.

If you want to get married whilst surrounded by nature, there are plenty of Lake District wedding venues that offer stunning backdrops in which to tie the knot.

Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman

Everyone wants to look radiant on their wedding day. Celebrities are bound to have a whole host of products at their disposal, but there are plenty of high street beauty brands to scout out ahead of your big day, ensuring that you nail that wedding glow! Whitney Port is famed for her girl next door style beauty, and when she wed husband Tim Rosenman in 2015 she looked ethereal. Her make-up artist Phoebe Organ revealed one of the secrets to achieving her look, and it is a must-have for brides! She praised the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer for keeping Whitney looking flawless all day long — from the aisle to the dancefloor. For a budget friendly alternative, opt for the NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand or Maybelline FIT ME! Concealer, to keep you looking radiant long into the evening reception!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The buzz that follows a royal wedding covers all aspects of the ceremony, and even the smallest details do not go amiss. So, when the glimmer from The Duchess of Sussex’s earrings worn on her wedding day last year caught the attention of onlookers, brands were quick to the mark in creating their own replicas. The simplistic style of the Cartier 18-karat white gold diamonds stole the show, adding to the timeless appeal of her elegant fitted gown.

Meghan looked nothing short of ethereal on her big day, as the world watched and admired her poise. While the original price tag of the earrings sits at a hefty $16,500 (£13,500), TamarandTayla, a seller on the quirky online store Etsy designed some perfect dupes which retail for £20. So, you can bring a bit of sparkle fit for a princess to your big day!

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

While many couples keep to the conventional tiered cake for its simplicity, Kaley Cuoco spun tradition on its head — quite literally! It’s a bold design, especially if you’re anticipating any small children running around at your wedding reception. But it was a unique touch which offered something a bit different! The pièce de résistance was the chandelier that sat on the top tier of the cake. The spectacular creation was crafted by The Butter End Cakery.

Make your wedding cake worthy of the A-listers with suspended tiers that can wrap around each layer and make your cake an instant Insta-success!

Beyoncé Knwles and Jaz-Z

Jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz is famed for her sublime pieces. She’s a coveted favourite for many famous names including Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, and Kim Kardashian.

In 2007, the American rapper known as Jay Z (Shawn Carter) ‘put a ring on it’ and Beyonce Knowles could no longer raise her hand to ‘single ladies’, with one of Schwartz exclusive engagement rings. Jay-Z opted for an 18-karat platinum ring with a price tag of $5 million. If you’re looking to replicate the allure of Beyonce’s Schwartz sparkle, then look for emerald cut diamond engagement rings to capture the same stunning gleam.

