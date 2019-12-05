Shooting The Mafia | Reclaim The Frame in Exeter

Shooting The Mafia, Kim Longinotto’s gutsy unflinching eye on crime is presented by Bird’s Eye View and Reclaim The Frame for a screening in association with the Italian Cultural Association Exeter at the Exeter Phoenix.

The event includes an exclusive pre-recorded introduction from Kim Longinotto. After the screening Birds’ Eye View’s Mia Bays will be joined by Dr Ashley Frayling, lecturer in Criminology at the University of Exeter, and award-winning photojournalist Martin Nangle for a post-screening discussion.

Streets of Sicily

In the streets of Sicily, Letizia Battaglia pointed her camera straight into the heart of the Mafia that surrounded her and began to shoot.

Life and crimes

Italian photographer Letizia has spent years documenting the life and crimes of the Mafia. This fascinating documentary combines present day interviews with her with archive footage and her own photography to paint a vivid portrait of her life and experiences.

Grit, texture and perspective

This audacious work brings grit, texture, and critical new perspective to Letizia’s work and dismantles the romantic narrative of the Sicilian Mafia from the perspective of someone who lived inside it.

Reclaim The Frame

Reclaim The Frame Influencers will have access to a free ticket for each Reclaim The Frame event (activated by bringing a paying guest), and as well as free tickets, Influencers will receive a 3 month Mubi subscription and film goodies.

Great films, great people

More importantly, they will see great films, connect with great people and help to broaden the frame through which we engage with film.

If you wish to sign up as part of the mission – it’s free and easy: https://www.birds-eye-view.co.uk/influencers

Shooting The Mafia is at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix on Tue 17 Dec, 6:30pm. Get your tickets

