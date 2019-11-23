South West filmmakers showcased at Exeter’s Two Short Nights

Over half the films to be screened the 18th annual Two Short Nights Film Festival next week have been directed by South West filmmakers.

Showcasing local talent

Four screenings have been dedicated to regional filmmaking talent including; The South West Showcase featuring films by 16-19 years old, The Local Talent screening, which platforms filmmakers at the next step of their career and the 48 Hour Film Challenge Screening, a festival highlight featuring the fruits of local teams’ attempts to create a short film from a brief over just one weekend.

Premiere

Five South West filmmakers will also have their big screen debut at the festival’s Commission Premiere, which will reveal work created with financial and industry support from Exeter Phoenix.

Rich selection of films

Festival producer Luke Hagan told D&CFilm: ‘We are committed to offering a platform for local filmmakers and we are delighted to see such a rich selection of films making it into the programme. It is important to recognise that our region is producing so much great talent.’

International pull

The festival will also feature screenings, talks and industry events and will highlight work from nearly 20 different countries including Ghana, Norway, Japan, China, USA and Italy. As well as local talent, BAFTA winner Jessie Buckley and Years and Years star Russell Tovey can be seen starring on screen and BBC head of Natural History Unit will be in conversation.

Two Short Nights begins on Wednesday 27 November and runs until Friday 29 November. Explore the full programme of films and pick up your tickets, visit the festival website www.twoshortnights.com

