The top 5 best dressed out-of-costume superheroes

The trademark of a famous superhero is a kick-ass ensemble. Usually made from body-hugging latex, bold colours and featuring their memorable icon, the costume of a superhero can be the making of them. But, when they’re not saving the world or fighting their archnemesis, who still has swagger? Read on for our rundown of the most stylish superheroes:

5. Daredevil

Usually dressed rather rugged compared to his superhero counterparts, Daredevil (also known as Matthew Michael Murdock), remains stylish. Similar to superhero style icons Batman and Iron Man, he’s a fan of a three-piece suit when he’s not out fighting the bad guys.

Even though he is partial to a smart suit, he likes to keep it simple when it comes to colour and prints. Costume designer Stephanie Maslansky explained that this is because since he cannot see his clothes, he needs to know that whatever he pulls out of the wardrobe will pair well together. She also revealed that the majority of his suits came from designer Paul Smith, as these had the best fit for Daredevil.

However, Murdock does mix it up when it comes to his slim fitting shirts though. He sports textured Oxford cloth button down shirts, which gives him a more ruffled look compared to those billionaire superheroes such as Tony Stark. His oval sunglasses finish off every look with a touch of style too.

4. Batman

The wealthiest man in Gotham, Bruce Wayne would be doing something wrong if he didn’t make the list. He adopts more of a reserved style and he isn’t one for flashy suits or garish outfits. But there’s no denying that he knows how to dress.

Batman does let his rich playboy persona show when he dons a Giorgio Armani suit in the 2008 film, The Dark Knight. The suit designer reveals that by wearing a made-to-measure suit like this, Wayne can demonstrate his status as a “discriminating and sophisticated connoisseur of fine fashion, while also showing he has individual taste.”

It seems as though Wayne is most comfortable when he’s wearing shades similar to his iconic batsuit such as charcoal greys and midnight blues. These keep him looking suave and stylish when he’s off-duty. Similar to Murdock, Wayne is partial to a pair of mysterious sunglasses. He opts for wayfarer sunglasses instead, which match well with his conservative image.

3. Black Widow

Black Widow a.k.a Natasha Romanoff’s look is one that deserves to be recognised. When she’s not head-to-toe in low-cut latex, she’s channelling 1950s vibes with feminine frills and sweetheart necklines.

Her off-duty style can be described as stylish office chic, and it’s why she’s made the list. In 2014’s Captain America sequel, Romanoff opts for a sleek leather blazer to run her off-duty errands. Paired with black pants and knee-high boots she still brings a powerful demeanour even without carrying out any of her complex manoeuvres.

She’s also been spotted in pencil skirts, tall stiletto pumps and buttoned blouses, all of which are well-fitted and match her style. She knows how to colour co-ordinate too. Take her meeting with Captain American and Pepper Potts in Monaco in Iron Man 2. Romanoff shows up wearing a fitted red dress and red lips — both of which complement her glossy red hair.

2. Iron Man

Tony Stark doesn’t shy away from expensive and flashy clothes and is often seen in a pricey three-piece suit.

Tony Stark also likes to wear the colour of his costume — red. He’s been spotted creating a bold contrast with dark suit jackets and red dress shirt, showing that he’s confident in what he wears and conveying power with the bold tone.

From expensive watches and smart inventions to loud sunglasses Tony Stark likes to spend his cash on items other than clothing. His sunglasses of choice seem to be low tinted aviators, and he’s been seen wearing red, brown, and violet coloured lenses — not your traditional wayfarer styles!

The well-groomed beard and pinstripe patterns keep him looking suave. Take his grey pinstripe suit that he wears before a Senate hearing in Iron Man 2 for example. Of course, Stark pairs it with a chunky yellow tie — he’s not one to be plain!

If he’s not rocking a suit though, he’s kicking back in a vintage tee — of course, he still looks the part!

1. Black Panther

Black Panther or T’Challa, bases all his looks on tradition and it’s why he stands out from the rest.

His outfits were designed by Ruth E. Carter. She said that she based T’Challa’s look on 18th century designs, complete with embroidered panels which resemble a Nigerian style.

There are a few different looks throughout the film, but they all are suited for someone who is not only a king but a military leader. Take the first time he is spotted on the throne for example, his black and grey embroidered jacket stands out from the rest of his look and sets the tone for his fashion sense throughout the rest of the film. In another scene, he wears a white embroidered tunic, crafted with patterns that represent cultures from around the world — something truly unique!

However, just because he’s a style king doesn’t mean that his look pleases everyone. Even his sister Shuri mocks his sandals in the film, but in reality, they were modified Alexander McQueen shoes!

During the final scene, he wears a fitted black-on-black suit and accessorises with a colourful print silk scarf – tribute to the beauty of black people. This scarf was designed by Wale Oyéjidé who named the piece “From Wakanda, With Love’.

From their suave three-pieces to dynamic scarves, our superheroes certainly know how to dress when they’re not in costume.

