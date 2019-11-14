Nancy Astor Film preview screening at Plymouth Arts Cinema

Some 100 years after the people of Plymouth elected her the UK’s first female MP, Plymouth Arts Cinema is to screen a new Nancy Astor film – a documentary of the life of Lady Nancy Astor, herself.

The event will be introduced by Alexis Bowater of Plymouth Women in Business Networking, who have successfully campaigned for a new statue of Lady Astor to be placed on Plymouth Hoe.

Equality and fairness

The film is the story of the woman who opened the door for female politicians. Nancy Astor was the first woman MP to take a seat in the House of Commons, just one year after some women were given the vote. Lady Astor overcame prejudice and hostility to strive for equality and fairness and in doing so, she blazed a trail which is still being followed today.

Passionate about gender equality

Plymouth Arts Cinema’s director and Film Programmer Anna Navas told D&CFilm: “Here at PAC we are passionate about gender equality, both on and off the screen, so feels apt that we should be host to the preview of this important documentary on the life of Lady Astor.”

Historic connection

Plymouth Arts Cinema, formerly Plymouth Arts Centre, was based at The Virginia House Settlement on Looe Street, a social centre set up by Nancy Astor, until its move in 2018 to its current location at Plymouth College of Art’s main campus at Tavistock Place.

Nancy Astor statue

The unveiling of the new Nancy Astor statue outside her family home at Elliot Terrace will celebrate 100 years of Women in Parliament and is a significant event for Plymouth.

The preview screening of Nancy Astor Film at Plymouth Arts Cinema to be introduced by Alexis Bowater, followed by a Question and Answer session is on Saturday 30 November, 5,30pm. Get your tickets

