The Ballad of Mary Whyddon | Chagford screening

To this day, brides who marry in Chagford Church lay a white rose on Mary Whyddon’s tombstone. It’s a sad reminder of a murderous incident which inspired RD Blackmore’s Lorna Doone. But closer to home, the incident also inspired the feature film The Ballad of Mary Whyddon.

Following a sell-out premiere in October, the Chagford Filmmaking Group is screening the film again in the town on Saturday 16, November, Jubilee Hall, Chagford, Devon, 7pm.

The Ballad of Mary Whyddon is based on the orginal stage play by Mary Morton and adapted for screen by Elizabeth-Jane Baldry.

“It’s a real treat for all who love Dartmoor, and the stories rooted in its mythic landscape, and a stunning central performance by Lucy Ogilvie as Mary Whyddon (“something of the Tim Burton about her” said one viewer),” said Elizabeth-Jane.

Another viewer said the film is “extraordinarily relevant for today and its politics”.

Set in 17th century Chagford on the brink of the English Civil War, the real tragedy of Mary Whyddon is so poignant that it has passed from history into legend.

The Chagford Filmmaking Group is made up of team of volunteers and bunch of talented industry professionals who come together to share the joy of making and sharing films.

And, as with most projects, it’s not been without its bumps. “The film has been a real labour of love. There have been many challenges, delays, and data losses,” says the CFG site.

The Chagford Filmmaking Group began in 2004 and has developed into a non-profit, voluntary organization focusing on the fantastic heritage of British fairytales and folklore. At the heart is concert harpist Elizabeth-Jane Baldry.

The next film from the group is Tam Lin, an ancient Scottish tale of a feisty young heroine who risks everything for her lover, the mysterious knight. Tam Lin is in post production.

See The Ballad of Mary Whyddon, on Saturday 16 November, Jubilee Hall, Chagford, Devon, 7pm. Get your tickets online.

