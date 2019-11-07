George O’Reilly | Everybody Shut Up at Aesthetica

Filmmaker George O’Reilly has been selected out of thousands of entries to screen Everybody Shut Up at this year’s Aesthetica Short Film Festival. It’s getting its UK premiere at the fest in York.

Representing Devon

George, from Dartmouth, will be representing Devon at this year’s prestigious event, with thousands of visitors expected to journey from all over the world to celebrate independent filmmaking at its finest.

Hotbed for talent

Regarded as a creative hub for the avant-garde, the Aesthetica Short Film Festival (ASFF) is a hotbed for talent discovery and a key annual event for emerging filmmakers to meet alongside eminent personalities from the world of film. Aiming to connect emerging and established filmmakers, the festival attracts those passionate about creating original and compelling short films.

Social interaction

Everybody Shut Up is a short documentary that explores the importance of social interaction. CBE Psychologist Cary Cooper and Linguist Bencie Woll explain the implications of a lack of interaction and assess the current social media climate. The potential realities that threaten generations to come are considered, as well as the strong correlation between Brexit, Donald Trump and the closed and hostile attitude we are experiencing in our daily lives.

Shaping the industry

George will have the chance to meet and network with those shaping the industry today, gain expert advice from key representatives at specialist masterclass events and build relationships with international practitioners working in a range of genres.

Up for awards

Chosen for the Official Selection, Everybody Shut Up is in competition to receive several awards, each recognising outstanding talent in filmmaking practise. These include Best in Category, Festival Winner, People’s Choice Award, amongst other prestigious awards chosen by a jury of industry experts and presented at the infamous Awards Ceremony.

Previous alumni have gone on to exchange ideas and collaborate with some of the world’s most acclaimed talents, achieving further award success with wins at the Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Sundance Film Festival.

Audiences can support George and experience independent storytelling in the historic city of York, at this leading cultural event for film and digital culture, taking place between 6-10 November.

Follow George O’Reilly on Twitter or Instagram

Find out more and view the Official Programme here: www.asff.co.uk/tickets

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...