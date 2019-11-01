Film fest brings sustainability to Exeter’s solar-powered cinema

The programme has now been announced for Exeter Phoenix’s short film festival, Two Short Nights. The 18th annual festival of short film will take place 27-29 November at Exeter Phoenix’s independent solar-powered cinema, Studio 74. The newly announced programme places a diverse range of must-see films from around the world alongside emerging local filmmaking talent.

Sustainability and our environment

Taking inspiration from global concerns, this year’s festival will explore the theme of sustainability and our environment. Aptly, the festival takes place at Exeter Phoenix’s solar-powered cinema, Studio 74. Since opening in 2015, Studio 74 has been paving a greener future for arts in the city and has generated enough energy to screen over 4000 films by solar power.

Exploring boundaries

Programme highlights include an exploration of the boundaries of our existence with shorts collection No Man’s Land, featuring the poignant short Hymn Of Hate, which is set at The Somme during the spring of 1916 and stars Russell Tovey. The Documentary Strand spans a range of topics ranging from agricultural slavery, marine litter, ice cream vans and Exeter Bus Station’s redevelopment. Another must-see festival pick is Defining Moments, a collection of shorts exploring turning points in life that define how our fate will pan out.

Local filmmaking talent

Alongside film screenings, the festival also offers a vast array of filmmaking talks and events from industry professionals and local filmmaking talent. Highlights include a live pitch for the South West Documentary Commission – think Dragon’s Den meets filmmaking – and will be followed by a separate event featuring top documentary shorts from around the globe.

Sustainable filmmaking

Thursday’s programme will see a special talk from Julian Hector, who is head of the BBC Natural History unit, and responsible for such programmes as Blue Planet II. A panel of industry professionals will be chairing a roundtable session exploring sustainable filmmaking. Local Talent will be on display with a special screening on Friday 29 November, plus the opportunity to see the results of the 48 Hour Film Challenge.

Tickets

Tickets for Two Short Nights can be booked for individual events (from £5), day tickets cost £12, and a festival pass is £35. The full programme and ticket information is available at www.twoshortnights.com or from Exeter Phoenix’s box office.

