Michael Ford animator of Disney, Marvel and Lego at PCA

Animator and VFX artist Michael Ford, who has worked on films including Disney’s Aladdin (2019), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and The Lego Batman Movie (2017) is a Lecturer for BA (Hons) Animation at Plymouth College of Art.

Devon boy

With over 13 years of experience working on animation and VFX for films, television series, advertising and games, Michael was born in Devon and graduated from the University of South Wales in 2005 with a BA (Hons) degree in Animation.

Upon graduating, Michael started work as a runner at a VFX facility in Soho, London, progressing as a Junior 3D Animator and subsequently working as a layout artist, pre-visualisation artist and animator for multiple major film studios and clients and smaller productions in locations around the world, including Vancouver, Canada, and Sydney, Australia.

Animation credits

His list of animation credits includes Doctor Strange (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Fantastic Four (2015), The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017), 300: Rise of an Empire (2014), Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010), and the TV series Primeval (2008-2009).

Visual effects

Michael’s list of visual effects credits includes Aladdin (2019), Men in Black: International (2019) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). A full list of credits can be found on Michael’s IMDb profile.

Michael said: “Coming to Plymouth College of Art is really exciting for me. I can’t wait to share my experience with the students and help them prepare to enter the animation industry.

First breaks

“There’s so much that I learned in my journey from graduation to starting as a runner, and ultimately working my way up to working on films like the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. I want to help students get their first breaks, by understanding what recruiters are looking for from junior animators and how to meet those expectations.”

With specialities in 3D computer animation, layout and previsualisation, Michael is passionate about teaching animation students the core principles of animation as a craft. He is particularly interested in research and new technologies related to augmented reality and virtual reality.

Blockbuster experience

Associate Professor Paul Fieldsend-Danks, Academic Dean at Plymouth College of Art, said: “Michael’s experience working on blockbuster international film productions will be an asset to students who are looking to join this growing industry. He joins a team who are ready to prepare students in the South West to join a global industry that was valued at US$259-billion in 2018.”

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...