Vitamin Sea: nature, the environment and mental health

One of the benefits of swimming, perhaps, is that you’re lying down when you do it… Cal Major paddleboarded from Land’s End to John O’Groats standing up! She bagged a world record and highlighted plastic pollution in the process. And the expedition is recorded in the film Vitamin Sea.

The film focuses on plastic pollution and what people in the UK are doing to combat it.

But there’s also “a focus on one of the most important lessons I learnt during the expedition,” says Cal.

Protect what you love

“People Protect What They Love. Without that connection to our natural world, we can’t hope for people to want to protect it.”

And then there’s the mental health element.

“Scientific research is proving that being amongst nature, particularly around water, is beneficial for our mental health,” says Cal.

“I strongly believe the two are connected – if we can reconnect to nature, appreciate what it means to us and our wellbeing, we’re more likely to want to protect it. And doing something good for the environment in turn makes us feel good. It’s the way nature intended.”

James Appleton

Vitamin Sea was made by award-winning photographer and filmmaker James Appleton. And the screenings mark the beginning of the Vitamin Sea Project – where connecting to nature, environmentalism and mental health intersect.

“I’m so excited to get it set up, and the raffle from the film tour will be raising funds to get the project off the ground,” says Cal.

Tour

Vitamin Sea has already been cycled around the country for a while (Cal bought a bike to minimise her carbon footprint). But you can also get recycled screenings coming up.

Vitamin Sea is at the Royal William Yard Plymouth on October 23, with a Q&A with Cal. And you can catch it in Newton Abbot Presented by Plastic Free Newton Abbot, with the support of Plastic Free Ally UTC on October 30.

Catch up with other Vitamin Sea dates and the tour

