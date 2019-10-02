Two Short Nights Film Festival returns to Exeter Phoenix this winter, bringing with it the famous 48 Hour Film Challenge. From first-time filmmakers to seasoned professionals, this inspiring (and free!) challenge sees teams from across the region compete to be crowned the Best 48 Hour Film at the annual short film festival. And it poses the creative, fun challenge: can you make a film in 48 hours?

No experience necessary

No previous filmmaking experience is needed – just a good imagination and competitive spirit! Teams will be given a theme, a prop and a line of dialogue before setting off on their mission to test their creativity.

Registration

Registration for the challenge closes on Wednesday 30 October, and the challenge itself will take place from Friday 1 – Sunday 3 November.

Festival screening

Successfully submitted films will be screened at Two Short Nights Film Festival, Exeter Phoenix’s annual celebration of all things short film, which takes place 27 – 29 November. Completed films will be in with a chance of winning a festival award.

You and your team

If you think you and your team could plan, shoot and edit a film in just 48 hours, you can sign up for free. Teams can be any size but must include someone who is over 18.

Sign up for the 48 Hour Film Challenge here until Wednesday 30 October: https://www.exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/48-hour-film-2019/

You can see examples of previous 48 Hour Challenge winners’ films here: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6319235

