Hair, make up and more opportunities on SW FilmMail

The SW FilmMail email newsletter is a great way to find out out new opportunities as well as films and characters in the South West filmmaking scene.

Take for example the latest, which has the opportunity for a Devon costume and hair and make up person wanted for a BBC Arts Documentary. The filmmaker is looking for a local (Devon) costume person and a hair and make up person – they need to be up for experimentation and a creative challenge as this is not a run of the mill drama job. If that fits, get in touch.

This example of the SW FilmMail also includes a call for a focus puller for a BBC New Creatives film in North Cornwall.

And that’s topped off with a feature on actor and filmmaker Charlie Coldfield. We spoke to Charlie about his film Repercussions.

You should have seen a pop up for the South West FilmMail email newsletter when you first popped on the site. But if you didn’t or just clicked past in your hunger to get to our wholesome and filling stories, then don’t worry. There’s a sign up page on the site. Just pop here.

And if you want more info, just drop us a line and we’ll be happy to answer any questions.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...