Exeter Picturehouse heads to the Double Locks pub

The summer’s not over just yet as the Picturehouse Outdoor cinema pitches up in the idyllic canal-side setting of the Double Locks pub for three nights of cinema under the stars.

From 30 Aug – 1 Sep Picturehouse outdoors returns for a weekend of singing, dancing and time travel, with the backdrop of some of Devon’s most beautiful countryside. Films will start around dusk, but arrive earlier to enjoy the evening sun with a refreshing beverage from the pub and something delicious from their kitchen.

Doors open at 7pm, with the film playing at around 8pm – as soon as it gets dark. Before the film there will be entertainment in the form of garden games and their very own film quiz – prizes will be up for grabs!

The screenings take place in the open, feel free to bring along cushions, blankets or small picnic chairs – however these must be placed towards the rear of the grass area. It’s also advisable to bring an extra layer in case the temperature drops with the sun!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (PG) Friday 30 August

Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again. Ten years after Mamma Mia! You are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. Join Sophie as she prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna and learns more about her mother’s past.

The Greatest Showman Singalong (PG) Saturday 31 August

The Greatest Showman is an original musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, starring Hugh Jackman. Barnum was a visionary who rose from nothing to create the “Greatest Show on Earth,” a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe.

This screening will be a special singalong event, so get ready to sing your hearts out to the beautiful melodies from the film!

Back To The Future (PG) Sunday 1 Septeber

Accidentally zapped back into the 1950s, Marty McFly (Fox) inadvertently interferes with the budding romance of his now-teenaged parents. Our hero must reunite his parents-to-be, lest he ceases to exist in the 1980s.

*This is a licensed event, so we cannot accept any alcohol brought in from outside. The Double Locks will provide full bar and catering facilities.

To book tickets for the Double Locks screenings and find out more, visit the Picturehouse site

