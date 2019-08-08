Almodovar’s Pain & Glory celebrated at Picturehouse

The Picturehouse chain, including the Exeter Picturehouse has an exclusive preview of Pedro Almodovar’s Pain & Glory, the latest flick from ‘the master of melodrama’.

On Sunday 11 August at 17.30 see an exclusive preview of Pain & Glory, Almodóvar’s deeply personal and tender new drama in which a film director reflects on the choices he’s made in life as past and present come crashing down around him.

Antonio Banderas deservedly won Best Actor at Cannes Film Festival for his performance, starring alongside regular collaborators Penélope Cruz and Cecillia Roth.

Almodovar’s Pain & Glory opens for a full run on Friday 23 August.

And what better opportunity to revisit some of the Almodóvar’s most poignant films every week through September, with tickets just £8 (£5 for Picturehouse Members):

Tue 3 Sep – All About My Mother (15)

1999 starring Cecilia Roth and Penélope Cruz

Young Esteban wants to become a writer and also to discover the identity of his second mother, a trans woman, carefully concealed by his mother Manuela.

Wed 11 Sep – Talk To Her (15)

2002 starring Rosario Flores and Javier Cámara

Two men share an odd friendship while they care for two women who are both in deep comas.

Wed 18 Sep – Bad Education (15)

2004 starring Gael García Bernal Bernal and Fele Martínez

An examination on the effect of Franco-era religious schooling and sexual abuse on the lives of two lifelong friends.

Tue 24 Sep – Volver (15)

2006 starring Penélope Cruz and Carmen Maura

After her death, a mother returns to her home town in order to fix the situations she couldn’t resolve during her life.

To book tickets and find out more, visit: www.picturehouses.com/cinema/Exeter_Picturehouse

