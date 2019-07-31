The first Surprise Film at Exeter Picturehouse!

If, like us, you’re surprised to see so many mainstream films at the Picturehouse chain, then this might seem nothing new. But Exeter Picturehouse is due for a surprise screening. You pay your money and you take your chance… a bit like normal. No! This is a surprise. And here are the details. Well, as much was we know…

When was the last time you were truly surprised? The news that Greta Gerwig was directing a Barbie movie? Watching the baffling trailer for Cats? Picturehouse Cinemas love surprises, which is why they’re hosting their first-ever nationwide Surprise Film screening on 2 August 2019.

On the evening of 2 August, join the nation’s biggest film fans as they go in blind to a mystery preview of a hotly anticipated upcoming release. Tickets are at the special introductory price of just £8 (£5 for Picturehouse Members). You’ll be one of the first to see a brand new film, with bragging rights as a bonus.

Sit among those who choose to dare. Only when the credits roll will the title be revealed, but you can have all the fun you want in making some clever guesses until then. Trust us (you’ll have to) – it’s going to be a hot ticket!

PS: All Picturehouse teams have been sworn to secrecy. No clues will be offered and bribery will not be tolerated!

To book tickets and find out more, visit https://spotlight.picturehouses.com/news/introducing-a-surprise-film/

