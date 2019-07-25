James Bond Villains: A Crime Against Fashion?

When you think of sharp suits with the best tailoring, your mind will naturally travel to Bond, James Bond. From Sean Connery sporting his own tailor’s handiwork, to the Italian made-to-measure Brioni suits on Daniel Craig, James Bond is certainly one of the best-dressed characters on the big screen.

Although 007 gets all of the attention, we do owe some credit to the well-dressed villains. Bond villains don’t just give the secret agent a run for his money with wits and combat; often, they’re the only other characters in the movie who stand toe-to-toe with Bond’s impeccable dress sense. Is this just for show, or does a Bond villain’s choice of attire reflect something more about the movie? Let’s take a look at the top ten Bond villains according to Screen Rant and dip into their wardrobes to find out…

10. Max Zorin — A View to A Kill

Max Zorin was the first character to sport the slick bleached hair style. The look proved to be simultaneously slick and strange, and a stark contrast to Bond’s then-darker locks.

Zorin was careful with his outfit picks though. Although he sports a black double-breasted dinner suit in direct contrast to Bond’s white single-breasted dinner suit in a rather obvious show of opposites, Zorin’s general style is quite subdued and, dare we say it, normal.

Some might say that he is trying too much to look unsuspicious! You could, perhaps, draw the same feeling from Zorin’s accessories during the Royal Ascot scene, where the villain has a white carnation tucked in his suit lapel. White carnations are said to represent faithfulness and innocence, which certainly cannot be attributed to a man like Zorin, who is barely loyal to his own men!

9. Dr Kananga — Live and Let Die

This drug lord continues the Bond villain trend of being just as well-dressed as Bond, but with a few key notes that are just enough for the viewer to feel uneasy.

There’s a method to his madness though, especially when he transforms to “Mr Big” and sports more out-there pieces. Mr Big, a front for Dr Kananga, spends the movie serving the purpose of distracting Bond from Dr Kananga, despite being Dr Kananga himself. From his bright red jacket choices to his later red-shirt and white-jacket combo, everything about Mr Big is a bright, loud distraction.

8. Franz Sanchez — Licence To Kill

It’s debated that Franz Sanchez was better dressed than Bond. With Dalton’s Bond sporting some looser-fitting styles, Franz Sanchez also opts for the more casual tone, but with a decidedly more fitted air about him.

There were a lot of pieces in this villains wardrobe – from blue suit jackets to Slim Fitting Shirts. Interestingly, blue suits and grey suits are noted by some to be a good choice to send out a message of loyalty and dependability, highlighting Sanchez’s own value in those traits (and his paranoia of disloyalty in his men).

7. Dr. Julius No — Dr. No

The OG of Bond villains, Dr. Julius No has become truly iconic in every sense o f the word – even with his signature style. The unembellished, cream-coloured Nehru suit offers little other distraction, giving the doctor a sharp, efficient look befitting the villain. The Nehru jacket was notably once worn by those who had a high social stature, which is perhaps a sad reflection on Dr. No’s own backstory as being an ‘unwanted child’. He has built himself into his own semblance of high status, despite his own perceived rejections.

Although his cream outfits would connote purity and innocence, his demeanor was far from the word. Or, more interestingly, perhaps it echoes the idea of being in an ivory tower; that is, that Dr. No’s choice of garments shows how he feels he was rejected by the world.

But, there was something special about his appearance – his metal super hands! With that death-grip of his, maybe buttons were out of the question when getting dressed on a morning…

6. Alec Trevelyan — GoldenEye

People have always referred to this character as the bad version of Bond.As such, Trevelyan tends to stick to a very similar style as Bond, with a penchant for black suits and combat fatigues. He’s meant to match Bond in every way, both in intellect and in skill, having been trained the same way as Bond. Unlike other villains, this one’s obviously armed, and he knows all the tricks Bond knows.

Everything that he wears take a dark tone too! Bond usually has something to contrast within his clothes (usually his choice of white shirt). His mournful colour scheme could very well be a hint towards one of the former Double-Oh agent’s goals; to avenge the death of his parents.

5. Le Chiffre — Casino Royale

Money can help a character break every rule in place. That’s definiely the vibe Le Chiffre’s suits give in Casino Royale. He wears the trademark ‘all black’ colour scheme of villains, but it’s his choice of quality that lends a few sly nods about his character. According to costume designer Linda Hemming, Le Chiffre’s choice of outfit is all about showing off without being noticed. He’s a man who wants to succeed without being seen, who wants his genius applauded, but not too loudly. These two desires would usually be at odds, but they make for a sleek suit of all black to hide away, but lavish velvet to show his wealth.

4. Francisco Scaramanga — The Man With The Golden Gun

This Bond villain knows how to play the game, and his golden gun accessory helps him do it. Scaramanga has a strange sense of fondness for Bond, and more than a drop of rivalry and desire to prove himself the better killer, and it reflects in his clothes. His outfits seem determined to state ‘anything you can do, I can do better’, from his shiny choice of firearm to his slick white suit. Interestingly, Scaramanga meets his demise in China, where white can be seen as the colour of death and funerals; coincidence, or foreshadowing?

3. Raoul Silva — Skyfall

Silva’s loud, printed shirt and cream jacket is instantly recognisable to film and non-film fans aliek. Coupled with the bleached blond hair harkening back to previous Bond villain Zorin, you’d be forgiven for calling this a fashion disaster at first glance. And yet, on a Bond villain it…well, maybe ‘works’ is a strong word, but it serves its purpose in sending out a loud message: I am the villain. I’m not quite stable on any level. I thought this shirt was a great choice this morning.

Yes, he’s wearing a suit as Bond does, but it’s not by any means well put-together in a traditional sense. The colours contrast Bond’s usual go-to darker shades, the addition of prints is very anti-Bond, and it almost seems like Silva is mocking Bond on every level. That’s certainly the message the rogue former agent is going for, as his entire scene wearing this suit is played out as a mockery of Bond. At this stage in the film, Silva does not think Bond is his equal in any way, and he’s letting him know it. Not only does Silva feel confident that he has outsmarted Bond, he thinks he was a better agent, a smarter man, and a better shot. Later in the film, when the two men finally fight on equal ground, we see Silva switch to darker shades and combat gear more akin to Bond’s own look, as he finally starts to admit Bond’s given him a run for his money and forced him to step out from behind his henchmen and get his hands dirty.

2. Auric Goldfinger — Goldfinger

Not only does Auric have a great sense of humour, he has a great sense of style. Well, if you’re a fan of gold, then you’re going to love Auric’s penchant for gold-coloured everything. Dressed in silk suits or woollen golfing attire, you can be sure there’s going to be a shade of gold or close-enough-to-gold brown somewhere on this villain’s garment choices. According to Color Meanings, wearing too much gold can give off a sense of ‘being miserly, unkind, lacking generosity and kindness or being over-ambitious’. Check, check, and check.

Could there be a meaning behind this? Probably not. The man’s called Goldfinger. He killed a woman by dipping her in gold. Sometimes, a man wears gold because a man likes gold.

1. Ernst Stavro Blofeld — From Russia With Love, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, For Your Eyes Only, Never Say Never Again, and Spectre

This Supervillain has placed himself at number one on our list. Bond’s frequent enemy, Blofeld doesn’t prescribe to the usual ‘your suit, but better’ look many Bond villains go for. No, Blofeld is a villain who is quite happy to be utterly different from 007, from manner to fashion. Blofeld wears an iconic Mao suit in a boring shade, echoing the rather listless shaded Nehru jacket worn by Dr. No before him. In fact, Blofeld’s most recent incarnation, portrayed by Christoph Waltz, would go on to sport a Nehru jacket of his own. Apparently, the new Blofeld’s simple outfit was to ensure all the spotlight for his menace were firmly on his mind, not his physical look. Here is a villain who isn’t going to beat Bond with guns or fists, so he doesn’t need to frighten or intimidate with his look. He isn’t required to engage Bond in a battle-of-the-suits, and more importantly, he doesn’t care to.

There has been comments on Mao suits and Communism when referring to this character. BondSuits.com keenly points out, however, that Blofeld wears a decidedly western white cuff shirt under his Mao jacket, showing his ties to the East aren’t wholly strong.

Photo by Fancycrave.com from Pexels

