Newlyn PZ International Film Festival looks to 2020

The Cornish filmmakers category of the Newlyn PZ International Film Festival was a sell out in April 2019. Now the festival is gearing up for 2020 when it will be in Penzance. So get your films in and book your seats.

177 films over three days

In 2019, the Acorn Theatre in Penzance hosted a free video cafe, and a main hall and 177 films over three days on 2 large screens. Now with a new name and increasing momentum the Newlyn PZ International Film Festival is calling for submissions.

The Best Cornish Film is just one of the categories up for grabs, which includes scriptwriting, poetry and Best Woman Director, to name but three.

That said in 2019, no prize was awarded for Cornish films due to diversity of entries across categories. There was also no prize awarded for scriptwriting due to small submissions. We’re sniffing an opportunity there for scriptwriters.

Open to everyone

But that’s an opportunity open to all. The Newlyn PZ film festival is open to everyone, regardless of your age, experience or genre of your film and there’s an award that could be yours.

Unique locations

Newlyn and Penzance are a unique locations at the extreme South West of the British Isles, with a long tradition of fishing and visual arts.

The mission of the Newlyn Film Festival is to raise the profile of filmmaking within the South West and to support local filmmakers through networks and recognition.

The Newlyn PZ film festival is sponsored by Redcliffe Films, and run by Diana Taylor and Anthea Page, who are established film directors.

The Newlyn PZ International Film Festival will be at the Acorn Theatre Penzance over the weekend of April 24 – April 26 2020.

Make your submissions on Film Freeway.

And take a look at our preview of 2019. And check out the film festival’s website and Facebook page.

