Reclaim The Frame obsession ticket giveaway

To celebrate this month’s #ReclaimTheFrame showcase of women & obsession as part of BFI’s #FilmFeelsObsession season we’re giving away a pair of tickets to the Vintage Double Bill: Women and Obsession at the Exeter Phoenix!

This prize will give you access to a double bill of unique and under-screened female-made thrillers from the 80s plus a creative writing workshop and interval discussion.

To be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets we want to know what your ‘obsession’ at the moment is! Comment below with whatever you’re really into at the moment that it borders on ‘obsession’ (video game, trashy tv programme, obscure snack, etc.) and we’ll pick a winner on Monday!

Vintage Double Bill: Women & Obsession

Dance With A Stranger: Tue 16 Jul – 6pm

Smooth Talk: Tue 16 Jul: 8.30pm

Along with the screenings there will be creative writing workshops tapping into one’s own obsessive capacities!

In addition to the screenings, the audience are invited to a interval discussion led by Mia Bays, Birds’ Eye View’s Director-At-Large and Oscar-winning producer. After the screenings there will be a workshop, hosted by the award winning poet and creative writing facilitator Be Manzini where the audience can explore their own objects of obsession, through words and images.

