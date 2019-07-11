South of Devon Films take on Cornish folklore with crowdfunder

An independent filmmaking collective, South of Devon Films, is looking to put their take of Cornish folklore on film, and they need your help.

People and culture

South of Devon Films is a collective of new filmmakers who have a passion for the people and culture of the South West.

“There is a deep resource of stories, regional language and eccentricity,” they say on the crowdfunder for their film Whistler.

Folklore

Whistler is based around the folklore of a small Cornish fishing village. Still reeling from tragedy, a fishing widow loses her youngest son in mysterious circumstances.

‘In a state of grief Cathy becomes obsessed with the village folklore and attempts to contact the spirit of a long-dead villager, seeking answers about her son’s disappearance,’ says the synopsis.

Shoot

South of Devon Films are aiming to raise £5000 to get the film made. The main share of this will go on cast and crew for the five-day shoot.

“With this campaign we want to fund the cast and crew for a 5-day shoot – supporting all of the hard work, long days, long nights, and covering all of the time off from our regular day jobs to make this happen. We don’t want to ask people to dedicate so much time and effort to the production of the film and be left out of pocket!” they say.

Perks of the project

On offer to those who help with the campaign includes being an extra in the pub scene in the film, a Whistler crew t-shirt, and tickets to the screening, to name but a few.

Team

South Of Devon Films have an impressive group of talents behind them, including director, producer, camera operators, make up and special effects, sound recording, grip and set dresser.

Help South of Devon Film open minds and pop over to the Indiegogo crowdfunder to see the team and what’s on offer.

Visit the South of Devon Films website, Facebook, or Twitter.

