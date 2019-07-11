Celebs and their supplements …

We all slob out from time to time, so isn’t it lucky we’re not followed around by the paparazzi! For celebs and film and TV stars, it’s a different ball-game altogether, always having to look their best.

It must be tiring having to stay forever young and healthy. In this piece, Pharma Nord – who stock various health supplements, including Pycnogenol – take a look at some celebrity health habits:

Kate Middleton

Having three kids is no mean feat but maintaining the look of a princess throughout deserves credit. Her fantastic appearance during her pregnancies with princes George and Louis, and princess Charlotte, merited wide-spread compliments for Prince William’s wife. It was well-documented that the Duchess of Cambridge suffered from nausea during her first pregnancy. However, a source close to the princess told US Weekly that she combatted this by taking vitamin B6.

Madonna

Perhaps singing Frozen back in 1998 has helped the American singer freeze her looks in time. The 60-year-old is continuing to wow fans with her shows and is planning a world tour this year. So, what does she recommend in order to keep your body looking younger? Vitamins, of course.

Nicole Winhoffer, Madonna’s personal trainer, speaking about the “Queen of Pop” to Allure said: “She takes all-natural supplements with ginseng or Yerba Mate Tea.”

Victoria Beckham

Former spice girl and the posh to ex-England footballer Becks (David Beckham), Victoria has long been recognised for her flawless skin, so what’s her secret? According to an interview the OBE had with Vogue, she revealed that she swears by bee pollen. It contains 22 amino acids, 12 vitamins and 28 minerals in each spoonful and the singer and the fashionista uses it to fight off wrinkles and fatigue.

Khloe Kardashian

Keeping up with Kardashian’s star Khloe is a regular on Instagram and often discusses her dietary regime. In fact, she revealed that she takes a huge 23 vitamins every day! With over 85 million followers on the social network, it’s no surprise that companies have started using the model and TV personality as an influencer, and the 34-year-old is said to be a great believer in taking vitamins to improve her hair.

Jennifer Aniston

The movie star, who we all remember as Rachel from Friends, always deserves recognition of her youthful resemblance, particularly now at 50. But, what does the actress think helps her fight off the wrinkles? In 2016, Aniston revealed in People magazine’s ‘Most Beautiful’ issue that it was taking a ‘bag of vitamins’ that helped her slow down the ageing process.

Alongside revealing that she owes a lot to regular cardio and a balanced diet, Jennifer commented, “I’ve got a healthy bag of vitamins I take three times a day, like your basic omegas and vitamin C.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Vitamin D, which in 2017 overtook Vitamin C as the best-selling supplement here in the UK, is a fan favourite with one certain celeb. Gwyneth Paltrow has made no secret of her vitamin D deficiency. She’s gone on record stating her ‘fab four’ vitamins include vitamin D3, fish oil and probiotics, and that she has followed the advice of Dr Frank Lipman, a health guru.

She said: “My doctors tested my vitamin D levels which turned out to be the lowest thing they had ever seen – not a good thing.”

Montel Williams

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, the American actor and talk-show host is an avid supporter of supplements, which he believes can lead to an improvement in all our lives.

“I take 100-300 mg of chlorophyll and 1000 IU of vitamin D together daily,” he said. “You can get chlorophyll by consuming leafy green vegetables, fresh green juice drinks, wheat grass or spirulina.”

Cate Blanchett

Famous for her roles in movies such as Elizabeth and Carol, Cate Blanchettwas ranked among the highest-paid actresses across the globe in 2018. Speaking to Elle UK, the star revealed that vitamins helped her deal with any jet lag she suffered when she had to travel for her roles, stating that vitamin C tablets played a part in her combatting tiredness. She also commented that her best beauty tip was to find a good multi-vitamin.

Obviously, as previously mentioned, the market is saturated with supplements. With so many different benefits, from fighting fatigue to age-defying routines, vitamins are sure to be relied on for many years, although they should be taken alongside a healthy diet, not in replace of one. Which will you incorporate into your everyday life?

Sources

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3558542/Youth-bottle-stars-like-Jennifer-Aniston-credit-vitamins-keeping-skin-wrinkle-free-experts-beauty-supplements-add-routine.html

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/vitamin-d-most-popular-supplement-c-uk-best-selling-vitamin-britain-a8734171.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4581310/Khloe-Kardashian-s-nutritionist-reveals-star-s-diet.html

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...