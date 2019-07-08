Doc Society for non-fiction funding coming to Exeter

‘We are dedicated to the impact of art and the art of impact,’ says the Doc Society, who support documentaries with info, cash and expertise. And they are coming to Exeter, courtesy of the Filmmakers Lab, to share tips, knowledge and encouragement for non-fiction filmmakers.

Connected globally

The Doc Society is a non-profit founded in 2005. They help make great documentaries and get them connected globally.

Transformational power

Here’s there mission statement: “We bring people together to unleash the transformational power of documentary film. We stand in solidarity with filmmakers and work to unite them with new friends and allies, building new models globally.”

Funding and support

Hannah Bush Bailey, production manager for the BFI Doc Society fund, will be at the Exeter Phoenix with the Filmmakers Lab. Hannah will shed light about funding strands and support for short and feature documentaries available for local filmmakers.

Stand out

She’ll also offer some tips and what makes documentary projects standing out. She works across the funds feature slate. And the Made of Truth Short Scheme, which supports filmmakers both in production and editorially. She has experience as a short form producer creating work for companies such as Universal, Disney and Channel 4’s Random Acts. Her short films have screened internationally including at Raindance Festival, BFI Future Film Festival and London Short Film Festival.

The Doc Society have five strategic areas, which you can find on their website, but here’s the list (in no particular order) to get you interested:

Helping good films be great

Engaging new partners

Sharing our learning

Doing and measuring

Building and learning

With so many stories to tell, this is a fantastic opportunity for experienced and new filmmakers. Documentaries can be transformative, sharing issues and opening minds.

Doc Society – Funding and Supporting Documentaries at the Filmmakers Lab will be at the Exeter Phoenix on Tuesday, July 16, 7-8.30pm.

