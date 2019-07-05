The Loft Club… remember their Heart’s Desire

With a debut album on the way and a weekend of music at the Exeter Phoenix and for the Sunday Sessions Exeter at Powderham Castle, right behind them, there’s a very ‘now’ and ‘future’ vibe to Exeter indie troubadours The Loft Club. So we thought we’d look back.

We can start by glimpsing into the recent past. The Sunday Session at Powderham Castle saw the Loft Club share the stage with some of their heroes.

“Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were immense as were The Charlatans, Reverend And The Makers, The Blinders and Andy Watts,” said The LC (not to be confused with TLC) on their Facebook page.

But our gaze goes further back… waaaay back. Back to 2016. This is literally into the past. Into a museum. Exeter’s RAMM to be precise, where The Loft Club filmed their Heart’s Desire video.

Iconic RAMM

Here’s a quote we dusted off from the time… singer-songwriter Daniel Schamroth said: “Our director Alice Deuchar chose the venue as it’s such an iconic part of Exeter.

“RAMM was our dream location for the music video as it’s such visual feast!

“We are honoured to be the first band to be allowed to film there, thanks to all the kind staff and of course to Gerald the Giraffe who was the star of the show!”

Alice Deuchar

Since then The Loft Club have written with Lisa Loeb (possibly through the band’s connection to the Universal Group). That video was also directed by Alice. (Alice has also directed a video for Sound of the Sirens.)

And the reaction to Heart’s Desire at the time… it was loved by Pattern Pusher. And ‘Great Video, and an excellent location, if we may say so,” said the RAMM.

Find out more about the music of The Loft Club via their Tweets or their Facebook

