Irene’s Ghost: moving and uplifting doc of family and friendship

The just over one minute of the trailer of Irene’s Ghost catches the delicate poignancy of a deeply personal film that has a resonance with any family.

Irene’s Ghost is a BIFA nominated documentary “about my search for information about my mother and is a moving and uplifting film about family and female friendship,” director Iain Cunningham told D&CFilm.

Irene’s Ghost is getting a special screening at The Poly in Falmouth on Friday, July 5.

“There is a Q and A afterwards,” said Iain.

“We just won best film at the world’s biggest mental health festival, and were in the list of top films of 2019 in the Guardian.”

So we quickly popped over to the Guardian to read the review, which called it an ‘intimate, painful and rather lovely family history documentary’.

‘She was in the dandelions he chased or a cat crossing the street,’ says Cath Clarke.

The documentary merges animation with interviews and endless cups of tea as the truth begins to emerge.

The layers of silence surrounding her death were so tightly bound that it has taken him decades to broach the topic with his father, says the Poly site.

The film picked up the best feature documentary award at the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival.

Book your tickets for the Poly on Friday, July 5 and keep up-to-date with the film on its Facebook page.

