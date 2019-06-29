English Riviera Film Festival is getting bigger – 5 this year!

Reaching five is a milestone, and we’re all a-buzzing at the prospect of the fifth year of the English Riviera Film Festival. That’s ERFF19 to those with a fancy for such things. And this year’s fest has yet again upped the ante of supporting local filmmakers drawing in international appeal.

£17m High Tech & Digital Centre

There’s a new location for International Film Awards Day for screenings and prize giving. It’s new for the English Riviera Film Festival, and it’s the actual brand-spanking new £17m High Tech & Digital Centre at South Devon College.

The new centre is planned to open in September, and with the English Riviera Film Fest taking place in October, it’s going to be one of the first events in there.

State-of-the-art cinema

‘There’s loads going on there,’ ERFF director John Tomkins told D&CFilm, with the films being screened in the state-of-the-art cinema.

‘It’s going to be the same as previous years… but different,’ said John, heightening the air of expectation. That’s because he’s built on the success of previous years and responded to feedback. And that feedback called for more.

More films, more awards

‘We’ve expanding the awards to include best cinematography; best comedy and best animated film,’ said John. That’s on top of the previous categories. There’s also the South Devon College filmmaker of the year again, with a presentation during the film festival day.

To check out all the categories, and to submit you film pop over to the English Riviera Film Festival on Film Freeway.

10 finalists, 10 semi-finalists

On the Saturday of the film fest the screening with include the screening of 10 finalists and 10 semi-finalists. Each finalist is up for an award. And the winning filmmaker picks up a beautiful, hand-crafted ERFF award created by Our Glass in Cockington, Torquay.

International, local and students

‘Being at South Devon College is brilliant,’ said John. ‘We can support international filmmakers, local filmmakers and the students as well, who can see their work on the big screen and be part of the film festival.’

English Riviera Film Festival

But the English Riviera Film Festival isn’t all about the big International Film Awards Day. There are screenings, talks and events throughout the Bay. Other venues include Torquay Museum, and Artizan Gallery, Torquay, where Kevin Dixon will share the history of the Bay’s involvement with film and TV. Plus other satellite venues throughout Torbay.

The ERFF big competition screening takes place on Saturday, October 12 at South Devon College.

Stay tuned for more, and follow the ERFF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or the website.

Check out what’s happened previous years at the English Riviera Film Festival

