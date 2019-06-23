The Cold Blue WW2 doc takes you on B-52 missions in Europe

The Cold Blue is a new World War II documentary that is hitting the cinemas for one night only.

Youth, war and trauma

The documentary is a meditation on youth, war and trauma. The film follows the struggles of the Eighth Air Force during World War II, with their missions in B-17 Bombers over Europe.

Memphis Belle

The film features rediscovered and restored raw colour footage found in the national archives from the 1944 documentary Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress, directed by the director William Wyler.

Tribute

The Cold Blue is also a tribute to one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, his cameraman Harold Tannenbaum – who perished in combat while filming – and the men of the Eighth Air Force, who flew mission after lethal mission during the Air War.

Restored footage

“This project was a labour of love that has been three years in the making, from the discovery of William Wyler’s original footage to working closely with the National Archives to restore it frame by frame,” said The Cold Blue director Erik Nelson.

“We’re excited to finally share this special project with audiences and to celebrate the last of the best — the men who risked their lives to save the world 75 years ago.”

The Cold Blue executive producer Catherine Wyler said: “My father would be amazed and delighted that the aerial footage he and his camera crew shot in such terrifying conditions is having a new life and new audiences 75 years later.

Danger and the courage

“Erik Nelson’s new work captures the danger and the courage required of our airmen in the battle over Europe.”

The film features interviews with nine of these surviving veterans, whose voices narrate the harrowing world that Wyler and his cameramen captured in the summer of 1943. The immersive theatrical experience also includes an original orchestral score from celebrated musician and composer Richard Thompson (Grizzly Man), and sound design by David Hughes (Black Panther).

The Cold Blue can be seen on the big screen for one night on July 4, 2019.

You can catch The Cold Blue at:

Exeter Picturehouse

Merlin Phoenix Cinema, Falmouth

Savoy Cinema – Penzance

Scott Cinema, Exmouth

Vue Plymouth, Barbican Leisure Park,

WTW Lighthouse Cinema, Newquay, Cornwall

For other venues check out the Cineplace site.

