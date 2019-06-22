Encounters: Deaf shorts showcase in Exeter

The Encounters’ Deaf shorts showcase is travelling to Exeter. The carefully curated new collection of live action short films aims to normalise on screen D/deafness. Plus tell pretty dramatic stories in the process.

And because this is from 2018, there’s a nod to the centenary of the suffragette movement. All leading roles are played by D/deaf women.

Lost, Little Girl

Lost, Little Girl by Cedric Bourgeois is a deeply melancholic film, which got some inspiration from Edward Hopper’s Morning Sun picture.

Anna is young deaf and mute woman living with her grandmother in a campsite. When her grandmother becomes hospitalised she is along and vulnerable to the violence that surrounds her.

“From the beginning, I wanted the viewer to hear what the heroine does not hear so that there is tension and danger and that we are afraid for her,” Cedric told cinergie.be

Boat

Louise Stern‘s Boat follows a young girl who lives on a boat where she communicates with the people – and the gerbil – with notes, gesture and dance.

Boat started life as a short story on Louise’s book Chattering.

“I see my work as being in large part about questioning what it really means to participate in language and communication,” Louise told Limping Chicken.

“Are words the most important part of communication? Are there empowering opportunities in sidestepping spoken words? How do we bring these questions and reactions to people in a visceral way – a way they can feel?”

A Woman Like Me

Mexican/Danish documentary filmmaker Isabel Lilia Morales Bondy has a background as a video producer for humanitarian organisations and educational institutions. She has lived and worked in several countries including Mexico, Denmark, Turkey, El Salvador and the UK.

Her film A Woman Like Me explores the complexities of language in a world of limited perceptions. A deafblind Danish woman travels to Nepal to meet a woman with the same condition in the hopes of communicating and engaging in a cultural exchange.

To Know Him

To Know Him by Ted Evans picked up the latest Encounters Deaf Shorts Showcase award, along with plenty of others.

To Know Him is a ‘beautiful story, beautifully and simply told, beautifully filmed’ says See Hear’s William Mager.

'To Know Him' Trailer Watch TKH on 'Together' on Monday at 10pm or on the BSL Zone soon after. Posted by To Know Him on Wednesday, 28 March 2018

The film follows Sarah, who, after a tragic accident, is grieving for a deaf partner Rob. Sarah is forced to track down and engage with his hearing father, who hasn’t seen him for many years. To lay the man she loves to rest, Sarah must overcome a barrier far greater than language.

The programme contains hard-coded descriptive subtitling

Encounters: Deaf Shorts Showcase is at Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix on Wednesday, June 26 at 6pm. Get your tickets.

Check out the previous Encounters Deaf Shorts Showcase.

