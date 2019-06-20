Admiration and praise greets The Smugglers of Mousehole

The adventure that is The Smugglers of Mousehole continued right up to the premiere. And the family film is set to keep on with that adventure if the reception is anything to go by.

The feature film was shot in Mousehole and the surrounding area. The premiere took place at the Newlyn Film House, followed by charity screenings in Mousehole itself.

In the Newlyn Film House both screens were used to present the film to the cast, crew and their families.

The cast and crew red carpet premiere on Saturday, June 15 at The Newlyn Film House was a great success. Everybody turned up in their finest. And they had nothing but admiration and praise for 29-year-old Kyle Richardson, from Penzance, who had completed his first feature film.

Kyle Richardson (Director/Film Maker) his partner Shanna Dawes and Kyle’s daughter Rio who makes an appearance in the film (photo credit Freefro Pictures)

Author of the ‘The Smugglers of Mousehole’ book series Alan Sanders-Clarke and wife Sue (photo credit Freefro Pictures)

Script Writer Ian Gower and wife Deborah (photo credit Freefro Pictures)

13 year old Layla Clemens (right) who plays ‘Olivia’ in the film, with her Mum (photo credit Freefro Pictures)

5 year old Esha Dawson (right) who plays ‘Georgia’ in the film, with her family (photo credit Freefro Pictures)

15 year old Ruben Wheeler who plays ‘Joey’ in the Film (photo credit Freefro Pictures)

The Smugglers of Mousehole Banners outside the Newlyn Film House. Courtesy of Joe Beer.

Both screens at the Newlyn Film House were used to show the film to the cast, crew and their families. Courtesy of Joe Beer.

Drinks reception at The Newlyn Film House following the screening. Courtesy of Joe Beer.

Cake

As well as the film itself, one surprise was the score. And everyone was blown away by the beautiful soundtrack created for the film by Nerys Grivolas.

The three charity screenings on the Sunday in Mousehole were all sold out. They raising over £1000 for the Solomon Browne Memorial Hall, Penlee Lifeboat and Mousehole School.

The charity premiere took place at the Solomon Browne Hall in the town.

Charity Premiere at Solomon Browne Hall on Sunday 16 June. “People kept coming and we had to keep finding more seats to put out!” said one of the organisers.

The Smugglers of Mousehole story is about two sister who stumble across a smugglers tunnel while on holiday. The book was written by Alan Sanders-Clarke, with the film being adapted by script writer Ian Gower.

The film was was financed through a crowdfunding campaign which humbled director Kyle. He also described the team as a ‘powerhouse of passion, creativity and vision’.

Keep up-to-date with with the film’s screening progress on the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. And pop over to the website, where you can get a run-down of the places that feature in the story.

