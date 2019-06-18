¡Viva! Spanish and Latin American Festival in Cornwall

The ¡Viva! Spanish and Latin American Festival is strutting its stuff at Calstock Arts, Cornwall.

To open the festival there will be a special screening of Ana de día, presented by C Fylm.

¡Viva! tour

The ¡Viva! Spanish and Latin American Festival is the biggest annual celebration of Spanish culture in the UK and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as well as touring the UK. And it’s back in the South West after an Exeter outing.

Ana de día (Ana by Day) is the directorial debut feature from Jaurrieta – teacher, scriptwriter, producer, editor and actor. The film ‘is a thrilling journey into the personal liberation of a woman unexpectedly expelled from her comfortable but unfulfilling life when a mysterious doppelgänger takes her place’.

Ana by Day

The film has echoes of Hitchcock and Lynch, and there’s an exploration of sexuality and eerie ambiguity. ‘With its vibrant use of sound and colour, and masterful framing and editing, plus a whole host of quirky characters, this is great fun to watch,’ says the blurb.

C Fylm

C Fylm is a network of community film clubs, and supports community venues to screen films for their local audience. It offers people across Cornwall the chance to watch great films in their own community, in the company of friends and family, at an affordable price.

The ¡Viva! tour is presented by HOME Manchester with the theme Celebrating Women in Global Cinema.

Ana de día (Ana by Day) is at Calstcok Arts on Thursday, June 20 at 7.30pm. Get your tickets.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...