Secrets of becoming a full-time filmmaker revealed

Devon filmmaker John Tomkins presents a look back at his creative journey so far with his Hollywood on a Budget talk. John will reveal the secrets, joys, stresses and challenges of not only being a filmmaker, but turning what was an interest into a full-time creative job.

On show will be clips from his films, with fascinating and funny insights into practicalities of making your own films, and tips on what to do and what not to do.

John, who is also the engine behind the English Riviera Film Fest, will also talk about how he is supporting filmmakers of the future and what it like to be a director of a film festival.

We asked John why he put the event together.

“To inspire film makers of the future,” he said. “To share with everyone what it is like making an indie film on limit resources, thinking of clever ways to look like you spent more on screen than you did). And show how great it is making collaborative films in Devon.”

Sharing knowledge is key to supporting the filmmaking community. “It’s the only way we grow,” said John.

We asked, what are the challenges facing filmmakers trying to work full time in the creative sector?

“Finding a good meal each day,” laughed John. “But seriously, finding streams of funding on a regular basis to earn a living and making sure what we make is seen by the largest audience possible.”

And in terms of resources the South West is improving all the time.

“It’s getting alot better for when I started in 2008, the colleges in Devon are improving their digital offering and more funding is coming this way for short films and features. Though we could always do with alot more, with many filmmakers missing out.”

John Tomkins Hollywood on a Budget is at the St Thomas Library, Exeter on June 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £3.



To book your space call 01803 407061 or email stthomas.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk

