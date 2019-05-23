Free round-table discussion with international filmmakers

0

There are a few spaces left for local filmmakers to attend a special round-table discussion with writing / directing team of Ewa Banaszkiewicz and Mateusz Dymek at the Plymouth Arts Cinema.

Ewa and Mateusz will be at PAC for a screening of My Friend the Polish Girl with an introduction and audience Q&A on Friday, May 31.

Local filmmakers

The pair have generously agreed to hang around offering an opportunity for a round table discussion with 10 local filmmakers on the Saturday, June 1. It will be for an hour, from 10am at Plymouth Arts Cinema, Plymouth College of Art.

The event is free and there are only a few spots remaining.

Insider knowledge

They will be talking about everything from scriptwriting, directing, producing and the distribution journey they have been on. They have a background in short films, BBC radio drama and feature films so this is a really exciting opportunity to talk to them and ask questions.

Ewa and Mateusz also will bring an international eye to the filmmaking scene.

International view

Ewa was born and raised in London by a Sri Lankan mother an d Polish father. Mateusz was born in Polish parents who defect from communist Poland to live in Sweden and the States. They met when they were studying film direction at the prestigious Łódź Polish National Film School (if you don’t know it, check out the Michael Portillo train trip where he visits it).

They’ve had a heap of success with their short films (check out their site) and started collaborating in 2007. More success followed and they started branching out into theatre and radio.

This is an excellent opportunity for filmmakers of all levels to get around explore the challenges and opportunities in the national and international filmmaking and creative scenes.

To book a place on the round-table discussion on Saturday, June 1 at 10am get in touch with Plymouth Arts Cinema.

And get a ticket to the screening of My Friend the Polish Girl on Friday, May 31 at 6pm.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...