Bumble: Female Film Force finalists + new mentoring scheme

Bumble has announced the 11 filmmakers who have made it through to the final round of The Female Film Force 2019, out of over 1300 applications.

Bumble is a social networking app, focused on empowering women to go after what they want. The Female Film Force competition has covered the UK and Ireland as well as France and Germany.

But that’s not all, Bumble has created a new mentorship scheme to ensure women interested in a film career are given access to a strong network of industry figures who can support and empower them.

This furthers Bumble's efforts and commitment to make a real change to the gender imbalance found within the film industry.

It seems to be part of a movement that is leading the way on representation of women in film that includes the Reclaim The Frame initiative from Bird’s Eye View.

The finalists of The Female Film Force 2019:

From animations bravely tackling mental health issues, to comedies shining a light on our ageist societies; from surreal dramas exploring body confidence to an uplifting and moving royal portrait of postnatal depression, this year’s shortlisted films explore issues affecting women of all ages, from all over Europe.

The top 11 shortlisted names embody a group of diverse, driven creatives whose ideas are centred around strong central female characters and narratives often under-represented on our screens. These are:

Julie Robert Pauline Quinonero Emilia Kurylowicz Noumia Film Karen Healy Megan Moroney Clarice Laus Helen Gladders Joan Iyiola Joy Wilkinson Theresa Varga

Louise Troen, VP International Communications & Marketing at Bumble said, “We’ve been incredibly impressed by the filmmaking communities in each country and their creative, inspirational interpretations of Bumble’s core values of kindness, respect and equality. Applications have been united in the uplifting truth that there are talented female filmmakers all over Europe waiting to have their stories told. We can’t wait to hear them!”

Bumble will fully fund five short film projects made up of all female writers, directors and producers, with at least a 50/50 gender split on set. They will be granted £20,000 (€22,000) each for their projects and mentored throughout the process, in a focused effort to attempt to address the gender imbalance within the global film industry.

The final five filmmakers will be announced early June following a development period and an inclusive pitch process with film figures from France, Germany and the UK. These include (in alphabetical order):

Amma Asante, MBE, British Ghanaian filmmaker and screenwriter

Nicole Ackermann, Managing Partner of Mouna Studios, Chair of Women in Film & Television Germany, Board Member of WIFT International

Christiana Ebohon-Green, Director

Jane Featherstone, Founder Sister Pictures, Executive Producer Broadchurch, Spooks and Utopia

Phoebe Fox, British Actress

Emma Freud, Broadcaster, Script Editor and Executive Producer of Red Nose Day

Maike Mia Höhne, filmmaker, curator, Artistic Director International Short Film Festival Hamburg and former head of Berlinale Shorts

Alma Jodorowsky, French Actress, Model and Singer

Kate Kinninmont MBE, MD of The f Word Media Company and former CEO of Women in Film & TV (UK)

Stacy Martin, French Actress

Archie Panjabi, British Actress and Executive Producer

Marianne Slot, French Film Producer

Anna Smith, London-based film critic, Chair of the London Film Critics’ Circle and host of the all-female podcast Girls On Film

Louise Troen, VP International Marketing & Communications, Bumble

The Female Film Force Mentoring Programme:

Following feedback from last year’s recipients of Female Film Force grants that the mentoring support was incredibly valuable – if not more valuable – than the money itself, Bumble has announced an official mentoring programme. This opportunity will be open to all Bumble users, especially those who may have applied for the scheme and been unsuccessful or who didn’t have the confidence to apply.

They will be hosting educational sessions with industry experts in the UK, Ireland, France and Germany and budding filmmakers can apply via the app in Bumble’s Bizz mode.

Workshop 1: PRE-PRODUCTION

Learn all you need to know to start a career in film. This session will cover an introduction to short film making; how to find your team and script writing for a short film.

These sessions will take place on 18th JULY in the UK and at mutually agreeable dates in JULY for the 1:1s in Germany, France and Ireland.

Applications are open NOW via the Bumble app.

Workshop 2: PRODUCTION

This session will cover, key roles when making a film; an industry insider’s tips for a happy set and very importantly, how to manage a budget.

These sessions will take place in SEPTEMBER (exact date tbc).

Applications will open at a later date and you will be notified via the Bumble app.

Workshop 2: POST-PRODUCTION

Tackling your edit can be daunting, they’ll show you how to manage it professionally. This session will also cover how to talk about your film once it’s made, including building a profile and how to sell your film.

These sessions will take place in NOVEMBER (exact date tbc).

Applications will open at a later date and you will be notified via the Bumble app.

