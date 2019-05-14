Adrian Cabello: It’s only natural to explore and film Cornwall

0

Adrian Cabello says it was only natural for him to film Cornwall, and how! Times, tides, drones, patience and early mornings combine to create a stunning journey. We asked him how he put together such an uplifting film.

D&CFilm: Cornwall is a beautiful, engaging and uplifting film – how did it come about and how long did it take to make?

Adrian Cabello: Living in such a beautiful part of the world, it was only natural for me to get out and about with my camera to explore and film Cornwall. I began filming this short film at the start of 2017 in my spare time, capturing videos and timelapses of the area. I created a first cut and it felt like it needed something else, so towards the end of that year I bought a drone in order to bring a new perspective from the air. Finally by summer 2018 the filming was completed, but then I had to find the time to edit it and shape it until I was happy with the results.

D&CFilm: How did you decide where to shoot and what sort of preparations did you make?

Adrian Cabello: I did a lot of online research in terms of locations. I created a list of the places that I wanted to film and then I will go on recces to explore the area. I used The Photographer’s Ephemeris website and the PhotoPills app to plan my shoots, taking special attention to the position of the sun and working out the best time of the year to film at each location. Also checking the tide times and the forecast was essential as all these factors will play an instrumental role in deciding where to film.

D&CFilm: The short film ‘shows the interaction between humans, wildlife and nature within this beautiful scenery’, what did you learn along the way?

Adrian Cabello: Cornwall is a truly special place, with beautiful scenery and wildlife. Especially during the winter or during the early hours of the morning, it was a great experience being by myself in places like this. There is something magical about being there during those moments. During the summer it is completely different as most places get overcrowded so you need to work your way around it.

D&CFilm: Seems like you must need incredibly patience to be stop frame specialist. Do you? And what are the pitfalls and unexpected joys of stop frame?

Adrian Cabello: I have specialised in the time-lapse technique for many years and patience is key. It is all about attempting to predict what it is going to happen, how the light is going to change and hope for the best. It is a waiting game, which can be very rewarding when things happens the way you want it. Also one of the advantages is that as the camera is automated, so you can just sit and enjoy the moment.

D&CFilm: Do you spend a lot of time watching the weather to plan your shots?

Adrian Cabello: Yes, my work relies on the weather. I check on the forecast on a daily basis, but something is about waking up, having a look outside and go with your gut feeling. Also the more you get out there, the more you tend to know what’s best to do, but nature is always full of surprises.

D&CFilm: The drone shots look majestic, how long does it take to become good at controlling one, and what do you look for when considering using a drone?

Adrian Cabello: I started to work with drones back in 2013 and back then they were a bit fiddlier. Now they are so stable and technologically advanced that it pretty much flies by itself. It brings so many possibilities and the quality of that camera is pretty impressive. With the drone the things to consider are the wind speed, as it struggles in high winds and make sure you follow the drone code. But the aerials really add to the scene in order to bring a different perspective and as a human you don’t often get to see.

D&CFilm: Will you be doing the same with Devon?

Adrian Cabello: I am already looking into filming some locations in Devon, but I am not sure if I would be able to spend as much time making a video like this one due to the distance. Perhaps it is time for a van conversion so I can spend more time on location.

D&CFilm: What are you working on now and what’s next?

Adrian Cabello: I have recently started filming more night skies, and I am still trying to figure out where I will be heading with it. I am sure by the end of summer I will have a new video in the works.

D&CFilm: Looking forward to being lost in your night skies! Adrian, thanks for your time!

