Diverse stories, unique voices: Two Short Nights commissions

0

There was a whisper of ‘the wolves won it’ at Two Short Nights 2018. It was following the results of the live pitch for the documentary arm of the Two Short Nights commissions, which was decided at the event. Each TSN ends with a call for applications for the next year’s other commission films. Now we can reveal the whole five Two Short Night commissions for 2019.

Themes and topics

As is always the case, there’s a dizzying array of themes and topics to get your eyes into and minds around.

There’s a film entirely in British Sign Language, a personal explorationg of PTSD and an exploratoin of homosociality. Plus the wolves.

South West Documentary Commission

It was Joe Auborn who won the South West Documentary Commission, whose documntary follows the reintroduction of Eurasian wolves to the Finnish archipelago of Åland.

Short films

Two Short Film Commissions have been awarded which will see the creation of a new film from Louisa Fielden, creator of the viral-smash short film People You May Know and a new film from Tommy Gillard exploring 21st century homosociality.

Micro films

In the Micro Film category, commissions have been awarded to Jordan Thomas, who will be creating Exeter Phoenix’s first commissioned film presented entirely in British Sign Language, and Phil Spencer who will draw on his experiences in Afghanistan to create an intimate exploration of how PTSD can manifest itself in veterans.

Between them, the five successful filmmakers have been awarded a share of over £10,000 worth of support to turn these ideas into a reality.

Diverse stories unique voices

Luke Hagan, digital coordinator at Exeter Phoenix told D&CFilm: “We are really excited to be able to announce this years film commission line-up.

“We have a fantastic selection of up-and-coming filmmakers, with diverse stories and unique voices, and we’re thrilled to be able to help them develop their ideas and showcase the incredible talent we have here in the South West.”

Commitment to filmmakers

These commissions demonstrate both the wealth of talent within the region’s filmmakers and Exeter Phoenix’s Exeter Phoenix’s commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and artists as they develop their careers and present new work for international festival entry. Many of Exeter Phoenix’s previous commission winners have gone on to win awards gaining recognition within the industry and some are now developing feature length work.

Two Short Nights commissions

The films will be completed over the coming year, and audiences will have a chance to see them at a special commission premiere screening which will take place at Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival in November.

And by means for confirmation, here’s those Two Short Night commissions again

SHORT FILM COMMISSION WINNERS

Louisa Fielden for Patrick

Tommy Gillard for Shuttlecock

MICRO FILM CATEGORY WINNERS

Jordan Thomas for Flicker

Phil Spencer for House Hunting



SOUTH WEST DOCUMENTARY CATEGORY WINNER

Joe Auborn for Åland



Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...