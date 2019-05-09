The Smugglers of Mousehole: adventure film premiere

0

Cornish film The Smugglers of Mousehole an exciting crowdfunded family adventure film – all about Cornwall, by Cornwall, for Cornwall, says the blurb.

Filmed in Mousehole and the surrounding area and written by Author Alan Sanders-Clarke, the story is about Olivia and her sister Georgia who are looking forward to a Cornish holiday filled with sand, surfing and fish and chips.

Instead, the girls stumble across a crumbling old smugglers’ tunnel hidden behind a wall in their seaside cottage in Mousehole.

They are pulled into an exciting adventure as their world collides with the smuggling days of the 1700s. They suddenly find themselves in the thick of a magical and dangerous adventure when they meet Joey, a boy who’s in a lot of trouble and needs their help.

The Smugglers of Mousehole is based on Alan’s book of the same name, and inspired filmmaker (and one-time Britain’s Got Talent contender) Kyle Richardson.

"It's a great story. And it's all about Cornwall, set here and features Cornish people – for that reason it's totally a passion project for me now," Kyle told CornwallLive during the film's crowdfunder stage.









“I’ve been so energised and humbled by all the people offering their time and skills to the project, free of charge, just to see it made.

“They see the magic in the story we are bringing to life. It’s been an incredible experience so far and yet we’ve only just begun.”

Kyle led the filmmaking team wich included production managers Chris Blewett and Fiona Richardson and production assistant Simon Williams.

“We are a powerhouse of passion, creativity and vision,” said Kyle.

Filming is complete and the filmmakers have announced that the film will be premiering in Mousehole next month.

Find out more about The Smugglers of Mousehole on the Facebook page.

Screening dates at The Solomon Browne Memorial Hall, Mousehole:



Saturday 15 June – Cast and crew premiere

Sunday 16 June – Community Fundraising day in support of the Memorial Hall and the Penlee Lifeboats.



Screenings at 12, 2pm and 4pm. Tickets £5

