Aisles of dogs… cinema gets dog-friendly screening

Tails are wagging in excitement (and that’s just the owners!) over this coming Sunday’s [May 12] Dog-Friendly screening of Pick Of The Litter at the Exeter Picturehouse where hounds big and small (and hopefully well-behaved!) can join their humans for a trip to the cinema.

Pick of the Litter follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.

Two-year odyssey

Cameras follow these pups through an intense two-year odyssey as they train to become dogs whose ultimate responsibility is to protect their blind partners from harm.

Along the way, these animals rely on a community of dedicated individuals who train them to do amazing, life-changing things in the service of their human. The stakes are high and not every dog can make the cut. Only the best of the best. The pick of the litter.

Screening comfort

If you attend this screening with a dog, you’ll be issued with a fleece blanket to cover the seat used by the dog or to use as a rug if the dog sits on the floor. During the screenings, bowls of water will be provided around the screen and there will be complimentary treats for canines. Lighting levels are left a little higher than usual during the screening and the volume of the soundtrack is lowered.

Guide Dogs for the Blind

Representatives from The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association will also be in the foyer on the day to answer any questions and talk about what their charity are involved with.

Pick of the Litter dog-friendly screening takes place on Sunday 12 May, 11am.For full information and tickets, visit: https://www.picturehouses.com/cinema/Exeter_Picturehouse/film/pick-of-the-litter-dog-friendly-screening

