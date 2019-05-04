Reclaim The Frame Exeter launch for film influencers

0

Reclaim The Frame has added yet another dimension of pride here at D&CFilm about the region’s sensibilities. Not only was Plymouth one of the original 5 national venues of Reclaim The Frame, at Plymouth Arts Cinema. But now, at its first opportunity, Exeter has joined too. It’s great for film watchers and filmmakers, and anyone who likes

Agent for change

Reclaim The Frame is a mission to bring ever-greater audiences to films by women, backed by lottery funding from the BFI and run by Birds’ Eye View, the London-based charity whose 16-year focus has been lifting up the profile of films by women, first as a festival, and now as a year-round agent for change with a UK-wide focus.

Monthly spotlight

They launched Reclaim The Frame as a pilot in 5 English cities in 2018, and are now expanding to another 5 cities, one of which is Exeter, and they will spotlight films by woman every month at the Exeter Phoenix, their venue partner.

The Exeter launch on Wednesday 8 May from 6.30-9pm at the Exeter Phoenix.

An A&Q conversation

The event will be hosted by Birds’ Eye View’s director-at-large and award winning film producer Mia Bays – there’ll be a special screening of the amazing Wild Rose (written by Nicole Taylor). Mia will host an A&Q – a conversation with the audience about the film, that flips the usual Q&A format on its head. Special guest speakers to be announced.

Poetry plus films

After the panel, poet and filmmaker Be Manzini will share poems reflecting on the themes of Wild Rose and we will then host a workshop with Be called Harnessing Your Authentic Voice, plus drinks and signup session for the Reclaim The Frame Exeter chapter (free tickets, free films to watch, goodie bags etc).

Reclaim The Frame Influencers

Reclaim The Frame Influencers will have access to a free ticket for each film (activated by bringing a paying guest), which will be followed by a curated post-screening talk featuring the audience, special guests and experts from a range of disciplines.

As well as free tickets, Influencers will receive a 3 month Mubi subscription and film goodies. More importantly, they will see great films, connect with great people and help to broaden the frame through which we engage with film.

If you want to sign up as part of the mission – it’s free and easy: https://www.birds-eye-view.co.uk/influencers

