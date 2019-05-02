May the 4th… Picturehouse / Empire sci-fi season lifts off

0

As part of the combo Picturehouse / Empire 30 – the two-film centred orgs hit the troublesome 30s in the same year and have combined for a multi-season of special flicks to share their celebrations. Hold onto your floatables, because next up is a sci-fi season

The blurb tells us to ‘look forward to a year full of celebratory screenings from the most adventurous directors from all walks of cinematic life’, as if we don’t anyway.

The sizzling sci-fi season with extra-terrestrial happenings, pulse rifles, lunar missions and replicants galore!

Super 8 (12A)

Director: J. J. Abrams

Starring: Elle Fanning, Ron Eldard, Kyle Chandler

Duration: 112 min

“Super 8 is something to cherish: a beautifully made homage to better times, and better movies.”

Sat 4 May, 13.40

Aliens (15)

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Carrie Henn

Duration: 137 min

“These are characters we care about, headed up by a resourceful heroine who is pitted against a formidable enemy in a thoroughly believable environment. Pure movie.”

Thu 9 May, 20.45

First Man (12A)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Starring: Jason Clarke, Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy

Duration: 141 min

“Astonishing. The definitive take on a monumental moment in history — without ever losing sight of the man underneath the visor.”

Mon 13 May, 20.30

Blade Runner 2049 (15)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto

Duration: 163 min

“As bold as the original Blade Runner and even more beautiful. Visually immaculate, swirling with themes as heart-rending as they are mind-twisting, 2049 is, without doubt, a good year. And one of 2017’s best.”

Mon 20 May, 20.00

Gravity 3D (12A)

Director: Alfonso Cuaron

Starring: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney

Duration: 91 min

“Pop quiz, hotshot: you’re cut loose 375 miles above the Earth, oxygen is running out, communication is lost, catastrophic satellite debris is heading your way and you have no hope of rescue. What do you do? What do you do? The answer is the film of the year.”

Thu 30 May, 18.00

Tickets and full information can be found here:

And if you can dig your fingers out of the arm rests after this lot, stay tuned – there’s plenty more on the way!

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...