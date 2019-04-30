PCA appoints Academy Award-shortlisted Animation leader

0

Academy Award-shortlisted animator Tim Pattinson has been appointed as Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Animation at Plymouth College of Art.

With over 20 years of multi award-winning global and collaborative design experience, Tim has worked and taught in North America, Asia and the UK. He holds a BA (Hons) in Design from Staffordshire University and an MFA in Animation and Digital Arts from the University of Southern California.

Lion Dance

Lion Dance, Tim’s MFA thesis film with co-director Zheng Kang (a Dreamworks Animation storyboard artist), was shortlisted at the 43rd Student Academy Awards and the Adobe Design Achievement Awards in 2016. It has screened globally at over 80 festivals, has been broadcast on US national TV and is distributed exclusively throughout Japanese territories by Pacific Voice Distribution.

Industry-standard workshops

Speaking of his appointment, Tim told D&CFilm: “After working in America for 12 years, in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Savannah, Georgia, I wanted to return to the UK and was really impressed with the industry-standard workshops and open access resources on offer to students at Plymouth College of Art.

Exploration and experimentation

“Students here are encouraged to work in a cross-disciplinary way, across traditional processes and emerging technologies, which encourages exploration and experimentation.

“Networking, industry outreach and pitching concepts are essential skills for animators to have, so I’m going to ensure that our students are working in a way that prepares them to enter the industry after graduating.

The Hollywood model

“During my time in the US I studied and worked in Hollywood, as well as pitching to big companies like Disney and Nickelodeon, so I hope that students in Plymouth will benefit from my experience of story pitching and development in the Hollywood model.”

Working as Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Animation in Plymouth College of Art’s School of Arts + Media, Tim teaches across all three years of the undergraduate programme in analogue and digital filmmaking. His research interests are based in 2D and CG digital filmmaking, with current explorations including cinematography and storytelling in VR.

Professional pipeline procedure

Tim’s pedagogic research includes the implementation of professional pipeline procedure in the classroom environment, which includes the theory and practice of industry standard techniques as well as industry outreach and networking for students.

Global industry

Associate Professor Paul Fieldsend-Danks, Academic Dean at Plymouth College of Art, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Tim to the role, bringing with him a wealth of international experience that will provide invaluable context to aspiring animation students about the global nature of the industries they’re preparing to enter.

“Recent research showed that the UK animation industry expenditure, supported by the Animation Tax Relief, reached an estimated £97.1 million in 2016. Tim joins a team at Plymouth College of Art who are ready to accelerate individual creative aspirations alongside preparing students with the essential knowledge and skills needed for a role in the multi-billion dollar animation industry.”

top image: Tim Pattinson at Plymouth College of Art – Photo by Sarah Packer

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...