Order a pint at these film-famous pubs in the UK

Get a taste of stardom with a visit to any one of these film-featured pubs. Alongside gas cylinder supplier to UK pubs, Flogas, we are taking you on a virtual tour of the silver screens best pubs.

The Royal Oak starred as Somoan Joe’s

Film: Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

The Royal Oak’s stardom-name is Somoan Joe’s. It was the setting in Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels where Rory Breaker caused mayhem after another punter requested that the volume get turned down on the TV showing a football match. But, watching the big game won’t be as tense at The Royal Oak which Somoan Joe’s was based on though. The establishment is found in the middle of East End’s Columbia Road flower market and is the place to find so much high-quality food.

Address: 73 Columbia Road, London, E2 7RG

The Victoria Comet starred as The Vic & Comet

Film: Get Carter

Getting a pint In London is a pricey business. So it was at The Vic & Comet that London-living gangster Jack Carter called into for a pint upon returning to the city of Newcastle to investigate the mystery surrounding the death of his brother in Get Carter.

Originally, the pub was an O’Neill’s bar. After the establishment used to film scenes for Get Carter based at The Vic & Comet, it is now known by the similarly titled The Victoria Comet. Be on the lookout for a variety of nods to the memorable revenge movie throughout the pub.

Address: 38 Neville Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5DF

Zeitgeist @ The Jolly Gardeners starred as The Drowning Trout

Film: Snatch

Another tense scene for you now. The scene in Snatch where a pair of brash individuals threatened Bullet Tooth Tony with a pair of replica guns was filmed at The Drowning Trout. In reality, this pub is known as Zeitgeist at the Jolly Gardeners in Lambeth, South London, which is a Victorian bar with plenty of space and is the place to enjoy a selection of continental beers while watching live football games.

Address: 49-51 Black Prince Road, Lambeth, London, SE11 6AB

Shiregreen Working Men’s Club starred as Millthorpe Working Men’s Club

Film: The Full Monty

This next one was a pretty iconic scene in cinema, so it’s worth a visit for that alone! It was at Millthorpe Working Men’s Club that the group of out-of-work men which The Full Monty focused on began to get their clothes off for an audience of women. While you won’t recognise the exterior of the club — this part of the film was shot elsewhere — it was inside Shiregreen Working Men’s Club where the stripping routine was recorded.

Address: 136 Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, S5 6AD

The Beehive starred as The Horse & Groom

Film: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

A pub-based heart-to-heart with a friend is pretty standard. While sitting inside The Horse & Groom, Arthur discovered that his best friend Ford was actually an alien in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The Horse & Groom is The Beehive in real life, which is located in the green and idyllic East Hertfordshire market town of Buntingford. There, you can enjoy a drink without worrying that Earth is about to be destroyed because of a hyperspace express route.

Address: Buntingford, SG9 0DX

The Black Prince

Film: Kingsman: The Secret Service

Pubs don’t just serve drinks — they serve up lessons too. For example, Gentleman super-spy Galahad causing carnage at The Black Prince in order to teach a group of yobs a lesson in respect was one of the most memorable scenes in Kingsman: The Secret Service. There will very likely be a lot less trouble caused at the actual Black Prince in Kennington, though it still makes sense to be respectful to the staff and fellow punters — manners maketh the man, after all.

Address: 6 Black Prince Road, Kennington, London, SE11 6HS

The Gardener’s Arms starred as The World’s End

Film: The World’s End

Could you do the Golden Mile? The World’s End was the final pub in the pub crawl undertaken by long-time friends Gary and Andy in the appropriately named film The World’s End. You needn’t worry about the impending apocalypse when at The Gardener’s Arms in Letchworth Garden City, which was used as The World’s End in the comedy. Instead, you can look forward to a delicious carvery and as much ice cream as you can eat.

Address: Wilbury Hills Road, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 4LG

