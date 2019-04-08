The Silent short film wins at Film The House in Parliament

23

The Silent, a short film by Devon-based production company Lightning Oak, has won at Parliament in the Film The House competition.

Film The House is an annual competition run by MPs along with industry professionals, and as well as a screening highlights the importance of intellectual property rights to both creators and MPs.

Sponsorship

This year’s competition receives parliamentary sponsorship from Rt Hon Sir Kevin Barron MP, Lord Clement-Jones and Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP.

Karen Turner

Karen, winning at the house

The Silent film at Film the House

The Silent filmmakers at Parliament

The Silent, shot in Teignmouth and telling the story of male domestic abuse, won Best Short Film in the over 16 category.

Industry reps

“It was an amazing evening – crammed with industry representatives from Paramount, Lionsgate, SKY and the BBFC and ALCS,” Karen Turner, writer/director of The Silent told D&CFilm.

“It is a huge honour and a fantastic showcase for South West films.

“The film was made in Teignmouth in Devon using as many local cast and crew as possible with the addition of Star Wars legend and Game of Thrones Actor, Oliver Ford Davies and Oli Meredith from Netflix’s, Safe.

Celebrating shorts

“Held on the terrace of the Houses of Parliament, the Film the House celebrated the leading short films in the UK and to be part of such an amazing event and win was incredible.

“I would recommend this film competition one hundred per cent to anyone wanting to submit their film.”

70 constituencies

Upcoming film talent submitted original films and scripts for their local MPs to review, with entries spanning over 70 constituencies. An expert industry panel of leading figures from across Britain’s creative landscape then chose the winners from a shortlist that had been compiled by MPs.

Winners of the competition received prizes including mentoring from industry professionals, a private screening of their film for friends and family, and a certificate of classification by BBFC.

A cornerstone of the creative industries

Lord Dobbs, presenter of the awards and writer and executive producer of House of Cards, said: “The UK film industry is a cornerstone of the creative industries, whose success relies heavily on the protection of intellectual property (IP). It’s essential that legislators help cultivate these industries by supporting IP rights, to ensure creators can confidently continue to produce outstanding work. Film the House is a brilliant Parliamentary competition that helps highlight the importance of IP to creatives and MPs alike, while awarding great prizes to fresh, artistic talent. I’d encourage all aspiring filmmakers and scriptwriters to get involved.”

Booming

Paul Powell, writer and Film the House judge, said: “The creative industries in the UK are booming right now, with bumper growth in Britain’s film, TV, music and digital industries. According to the DCMS, the creative industries are worth £101.5 billion to the UK economy. We need to protect that contribution by supporting new talent, guaranteeing fair remuneration, recognising the importance of Intellectual Property and ring-fencing copyright. From writers and directors through to musicians and games developers, creators are at the heart of the British economy.”

The Silent picked up Best Short Film 16 and Over. Here are the other winners for 2019.

Best Original Film Script Under 16

Freya Hannan-Mills – The Iron Grotto

When two men take refuge from bad weather in a shelter where many happy memories were experienced, one is taken back to his childhood as tragedy strikes.

Best Original Film Script 16 and Over

Luke Andrews – Dearest Otto

A difficult reunion between an estranged father and son highlights the trauma of families who were forced to send their children away on the Kindertransport during World War 2.

Best Short Film Under 16

Morgan O’Connell – The Help We Need

This short film takes place in the countryside where a man lives an isolated and lonely life. When something out of the ordinary occurs, a chilling truth about his life is revealed.

The Silent was supported by Central Devon MP Mel Stride.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...